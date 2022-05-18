Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cohu, Inc. COHU, a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:
22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA
May 25, 2022
19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Virtual
June 1, 2022
Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Location: Palace Hotel, New York, NY
June 2, 2022
Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, NY
June 6, 2022
Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Location: InterContinental Boston, MA
June 7, 2022
Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.
Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.cohu.com.
About Cohu:
Cohu COHU is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu's website at www.cohu.com.
