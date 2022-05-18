Fidelity Offers Access to Virtual World of Possibilities Through Metaverse Index ETF on the NEO Exchange

NEO is proud to welcome Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") back to the NEO Exchange with the launch of the Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF, an equity strategy now available for trading under the symbol FMTV.

Designed to provide access to the companies that are expected to drive the development of the virtual universe, FMTV leverages Fidelity's respected approach to index design, including their vast global network and extensive research capabilities.

FMTV seeks to replicate the performance of the Fidelity Canada Total Metaverse Index. The ETF invests primarily in equity securities of issuers from around the world that develop, manufacture, distribute, and sell products and/or services related to establishing and enabling the metaverse, including digital payment processing and cryptocurrency-related industries, which aim to support the digital economy of the metaverse.

"We're excited to launch our new Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF, which offer investors exposure to various aspects of the metaverse, digital payments, and cryptocurrency industries," commented Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products & Marketing at Fidelity. "Investors and advisors are looking for differentiated investment solutions to help them meet their investing goals. Fidelity has been expanding its ETF lineup with solutions in many different asset classes."

The Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF joins 5 other NEO-listed ETFs, including 4 All-in-One ETFs and the Fidelity Sustainable World Equity ETF. Investors can trade shares of all NEO-listed Fidelity ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

"The emergence of the Metaverse has unleashed a virtual world of possibilities, and Fidelity is at the forefront of providing access to never-before-seen investment opportunities in the space," remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. "As Canada's Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy, NEO is the ideal listing partner for FMTV, and we are honoured to provide the platform that brings this future-forward product to investors."

The NEO Exchange is home to over 230 unique listings, including ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers, and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. NEO consistently facilitates about 20% of all trading in Canadian ETFs and 10% to 15% of all volume traded across Canadian marketplaces. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

NEO recently introduced Canadian ETF Market, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis, powered by ETF specialist Trackinsight. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge.

Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals. As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $189 billion in assets under management (as at May 10, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products, alternative mutual funds and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies.

For more information on the Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF, click here.

Connect with Fidelity: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005459/en/