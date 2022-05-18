Sharonview Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, a top credit union serving over 100,000 members in the Carolinas and nationwide, today announced it has partnered with Upstart UPST, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to offer AI-powered personal loans to more people.

"With Sharonview's focus on improving the financial standing of our members, we are proud to partner with Upstart to provide a better all-digital, AI-powered lending experience to benefit new members across the communities we serve," said David Brand, Senior Vice President of Lending Operations at Sharonview. "With Upstart, we will be able to serve more credit-worthy members and provide access to capital to those who need it most."

As an Upstart lending partner since February 2022, Sharonview will be part of the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, available at Upstart.com, qualified personal loan applicants who meet Sharonview's credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Sharonview-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

"We are excited to welcome Sharonview Federal Credit Union into the family of Upstart lending partners," said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. "With the Upstart Referral Network, Sharonview will be able to reach more potential members and help address their financial needs."

About Upstart

Upstart UPST is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, awarded `Top Workplace' 2021 by The Charlotte Observer and ranked No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes in 2018, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.7 billion and operates 19 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it's personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

