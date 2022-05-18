Deepcell Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Top AI Companies

Deepcell, a life science company pioneering AI-powered cell classification and isolation for cell biology and translational research, today announced that it has been named to the Forbes AI 50, a prestigious list of companies leading the way to use artificial intelligence to shape the future. Deepcell is recognized for its AI-powered innovation to transform cell biology by providing an unprecedented view of cells, delivering novel biological insights, and developing a whole new realm of life science analysis called morpholomics.

"What makes Deepcell specially powerful at the forefront of AI is our ability to collect rich cell annotations at scale in a self-supervised fashion, thanks to our computer vision and sorting technology. This allows us to bring together state-of-the-art technology, top talent in AI, engineering and science, and a groundbreaking approach to analyzing the fundamental building blocks of life," said Mahyar Salek, CTO, President and Co-founder of Deepcell. "We're excited that Forbes has honored Deepcell with inclusion on the Forbes AI 50 list at a time when we are accelerating and growing our workforce to fulfill our inspiring vision as a team."

This year's AI 50 is the fourth annual list that recognizes standouts in privately-held North American companies making the most interesting and effective use of AI technology. An esteemed panel of judges independently formed the list based on an intensive process to evaluate AI companies. The Forbes article introducing the list noted, "Inductees reflect the booming VC interest as well as the growing variability in AI-focused startups making unique uses of existing technologies, others developing their own, and many simply enabling other companies to add AI to their business model."

Deepcell is advancing the use of computational methods with its deep learning capabilities to better understand cellular heterogeneity in richer detail and, thereby, set a new standard for the industry with AI-centric single cell morphology analysis, especially relevant for research, translational research and precision medicine. AI learns to identify and sort label-free, single cells based on visual features – or morphology – that are barely accessible to the human eye and can continually improve. Deepcell's AI technology, which includes advancements in microfluidics and high-resolution optics. connects morphology to multiomics, enabling researchers to characterize and gain new insights from single cells at levels of resolution previously unseen with other "omics" based tools.

About Deepcell

Deepcell is advancing the understanding of cell biology by combining advances in AI and high throughput, quantitative cell classification and capture of single cells to deliver novel insights through an unprecedented view of cell biology. Founded in 2017, the company has created unique, microfluidics-based technology that uses continuously learning AI to classify cells based on detailed visual features without labeling and sort them without inherent bias. The Deepcell platform maintains cell viability for downstream single-cell molecular analysis and can be used to isolate virtually any type of cells, even those occurring at frequencies as low as one in a billion. Deepcell is privately held and based in Menlo Park, CA. For more information, please visit www.deepcell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005504/en/