MANSCAPED™ Launches Boxers 2.0

Leading Men's Grooming Company Releases Collection of Premium Boxer Briefs Designed for Incredible Comfort, Style, and Support

Comfort Means Confidence. The global grooming company and leading men's lifestyle brand, MANSCAPED™, announced today the launch of its Boxers 2.0, an upgrade on the already adored original Boxers. This line of premium underwear is available in six different colorways and four 3-pack variations that feature a variety of style combinations. Made with a velvety-soft fabric and packed with unique benefits like The Jewel Pouch™, a dedicated groin space with perforated performance fabric for extra breathability, anti-chafing flatlock seams, and a no-roll jacquard waistband, these boxers are so comfortable and supportive they feel like a second skin. With inclusive sizing from Small-3XL and available across all regions MANSCAPED sells within, the Boxers 2.0 are here to help men around the globe level up their underwear game.

Say hello to your new favorite pair of underwear, MANSCAPED's premium Boxers 2.0. (Photo: Business Wire)

"MANSCAPED is all about creating the very best routines for men, and the right boxers are an understated component of this," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. "You feel fresh, clean, and confident after a proper grooming session, and putting on our uniquely designed Boxers 2.0 will allow you to maintain that feeling for the rest of the day. We're excited to add another item to our collection that builds on our lifestyle brand while continuing to deliver on our promise to bring premium products to market."

Marcelo Kertész, SVP of Creative, Branding, and Product Design, added, "Boxers 2.0 came to life as the perfect articulation of our obsession with comfort in the groin, evolving from our very first Boxers to this new version featuring The Jewel Pouch, with a clear manifestation of fashion and style – celebrated in this inaugural collection."

Standout features of the Boxers 2.0 include:

The Jewel Pouch™ – a thoughtfully designed pocket featuring a performance fabric that provides adequate ventilation for the body's most sensitive area

Inclusive sizing from Small through 3XL

Buttery-soft Micro Modal fabric that's cooling and moisture-wicking

A satin-jacquard waistband that hugs the body without digging in or rolling down

Tagless construction

Flatlock seams that lay flat against the skin to help reduce chafing

Front fly opening

The Boxers 2.0 are available for purchase today in the United States and internationally on manscaped.com where customers can shop individual boxer styles for $34.99 or boxer 3-packs for $74.99. Select styles are also sold as single pairs on Amazon.

On November 23, 2021, MANSCAPED announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. BLTS ("Bright Lights"). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the second quarter of 2022, the combined company will be named Manscaped Holdings, Inc. MANSCAPED intends to apply to list the common shares of the combined company on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol, "MANS."

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED™ is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over five million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories that are intelligently designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in 38 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, and Macy's stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

