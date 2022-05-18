REV by Leyton Accelerates R&D and ERC Tax Credits for Startups and SMBs

Built on 20 years of experience, innovative digital platform allows businesses to maximize tax credits quickly, seamlessly and accurately
Global consultancy, Leyton, today launches its new innovative digital platform, REV by Leyton. Designed specifically to help startups and small businesses capture lucrative and underused tax breaks, initially targeting Research and Development (R&D) and Employee Retention Credits (ERC), the digitalized platform combines efficient and effective technology with over 20 years of global experience in tax and business consulting. With REV, businesses save weeks of tax preparation work and reap more returns, further powering innovation, profits, and growth across all industries.
Annually, billions of dollars allocated to R&D-related tax credits are left unclaimed, and the many businesses who received the nearly $700 million of payments through the Paycheck Protection Program are leaving eligible funds through Employee Retention Credits on the table. For the R&D Payroll Credit, the maximum benefit eligible companies may receive is $250,000. For ERC, employers can claim up to $5,000 per employee for all of 2020 and up to $7,000 per employee per eligible quarter in 2021, equating to a maximum of $26,000 per employee.
"The IRS instituted tighter controls, new legislation and more paperwork to substantiate R&D and ERC tax claims, making it increasingly difficult for startups and SMBs to take advantage of the program," said Tom McDanell, Senior Vice President of REV. "By leveraging our new digital technology and our experts on tax law in any number of fields, such as robotics, law, hospitality, and healthcare, REV helps businesses at pivotal points in their development remain competitive and achieve their goals. Our mission is to maximize claims with a seamless, quick process, the unsurpassed expertise of in-house industry professionals, and a concrete audit defense."
The R&D Payroll Tax Credit is a federal benefit providing businesses with cash savings for all activities relating to product development and improvement. The ERC supports qualifying businesses who retained employees while experiencing significant pandemic-related declines in gross receipts.
With REV, startups and SMBs have access to:
- Summary Dashboard: One convenient location to manage your account, access claim information, and pick up where you left off as needed, enabling customers to complete their claim as time allows.
- Document Center: A secure place to share relevant payroll, accounting, and project documentation to eliminate guesswork and ensure accuracy.
- Messaging Center: A portal to easily communicate about claims directly with Leyton tax experts. Leyton consultants specifically trained in a customer's field are at the ready to ensure an easy and accurate claiming process.
- Seamless Integrations: An opportunity to connect users with other payroll, HR, and project management applications to directly pull data, further reducing time and effort spent.
"The prospect of navigating tax credits on our own was daunting, and the assistance and expertise Leyton offered as we navigated the process of identifying whether we qualified for the R&D payroll tax credit was invaluable," said Sandeep Nair, President and CEO of Metquay. "The workflow process within the beta of REV by Leyton combined with the ability to communicate directly with Leyton's tax consultants was a game-changer. They ensured we missed nothing and had all the necessary evidence secured before submitting to the IRS for consideration. What would have before been an enormous project of determining eligibility, Leyton helped us resolve in a day."
Leyton's tax experts promise to produce the highest quality documentation and credit claim reports for all clients. With scrupulous detail to ensure all legal requirements for a credit are sound, businesses rest easy knowing the claim will be processed efficiently and timely.
To learn more about REV and Leyton's other offerings, visit rev.leyton.com.
About Leyton
Leyton is one of the world's largest innovation funding business consultancies on government funding initiatives. Through its rewarding innovation, the company provides tailor-made solutions to help organizations optimize annual budgets of all sizes. For more information, please visit Leyton.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005429/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.