PagerDuty Announces 2022 Global Summit Series

Three hybrid events in San Francisco, Sydney and London bring attendees together online and in-person for keynotes, product demos and trainings

PagerDuty, Inc. PD, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced speakers for its PagerDuty Summit 2022, a series of global hybrid events convening technologists, DevOps practitioners, site reliability engineers, business leaders and more.

The series kicks off in San Francisco on June 7 at the Hyatt Regency, followed by an event in Sydney on June 15 at the Four Seasons, before concluding in London on June 21 at The Brewery. The events will feature a wide range of industry experts, including speakers from JFrog, Monte Carlo, Orca Security, Slack and Zendesk, as well as live keynote presentations from PagerDuty's CEO Jennifer Tejada, Chief Product Officer Sean Scott and Chief Customer Officer Manjula Talreja.

"Being ready for anything is essential in today's digital-first world, and PagerDuty's platform for modern cloud operations makes that possible," said Katherine Calvert, Chief Marketing Officer at PagerDuty. "PagerDuty Summit 2022 is a can't-miss opportunity to come together with customers, partners and employees from around the world to share best practices, gain insight into the future of digital operations, and learn about the innovative ways that PagerDuty can make our customers even more successful."

Users and experts alike will have an opportunity to gain new industry connections while deepening their skillsets through insightful presentations, discussions and workshops. In addition to the main stage keynotes and interactive panels, the in-person events will offer roundtables, group discussions and PagerDuty University workshops. Virtual attendees can livestream keynotes and will have access to an on-demand content library that opens alongside regional in-person events. These sessions will demonstrate how to facilitate unplanned and unstructured incidents, automate manual and repetitive work, enable visibility and empower full-service ownership, helping users spend less time reacting and more time innovating.

PagerDuty Summit 2022 will have six tracks of actionable content that span across the entire enterprise team: DevOps is building the future, now, Beyond a buzzword: AIOps in 2022, Transforming work through process automation, Digitized business operations, Getting started with PagerDuty, and Self-care on-call. Past PagerDuty Summit speakers have included AWS, Honeycomb.io, Netflix, Salesforce, and Zoom, to name a few.

To register for Pagerduty Summit 2022, visit: https://pagerdutysummit.eventfinity.co/?affiliate_code=SUMM22BLOG

