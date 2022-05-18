NWN Carousel to Showcase Cloud Communications Services For Hybrid Work in Texas, North Carolina and Florida Public Sector Conferences

NWN Carousel, the leading integrated cloud communications service provider will unveil its bold solution for the future of hybrid work at three upcoming public sector conferences including Texas DIR Connect Technology Expo, North Carolina Local Government Information Systems Association and the Florida's Annual Conference and Educational Exposition.
On May 19 NWN Carousel will exhibit at the DIR Connect Technology Expo, booth 302, Palmer Event Center in Austin, Texas and will showcase its cloud communications services that have enabled public sector agencies to evolve and thrive during the pandemic by supporting a hybrid work environment. New cloud services are now available for state agencies, cities, counties, special districts and higher education institutions on NWN Carousel's DIR TEX-AN 2021.
At the North Carolina Local Government Information Systems Association, booth 35, taking place at the Wilmington Convention Center on May 26, Eric Scrivano, major account manager at NWN Carousel will lead a seminar entitled, Managing Your Telecom Infrastructure Just Got a Whole Lot Easier! He will examine how companies are often unable to confirm if they're getting full value from their telecom providers and discuss the company's risk-free audit services that help eliminate hidden costs and recoup overcharges without changing carriers.
NWN Carousel will also lead discussions in the conference program at the Florida Association of Counties which will take place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, June 28-July 1.
About NWN Carousel
NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America's 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere - all delivered as a cloud service that's simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005132/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.