Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Medical and Investor Conferences

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following investor and medical conferences in May and June:

Citi Biotech Virtual Co-Panel Day

May 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

This presentation will be closed to conference participants only.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Available on demand starting May 24 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/f447a79f-2d56-40f1-9924-e6b53707d9c1

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

June 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, N.Y.

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/mrns/1869600

16th EILAT Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices

May 22 – 25 in Madrid, Spain

This event is closed to conference participants only.

Epilepsy Foundation Pipeline Conference

June 6 at 6:20 p.m. ET / 3:20 p.m. PT in Santa Clara, Calif.

This presentation will be closed to conference participants only.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

