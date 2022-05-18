Argyle Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Emerson Verrier as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Former Transfix Executive Brings Track Record of Integrating Strategic Finance Initiatives Across Company Operations
Argyle, the leading employment data platform that provides companies access to user-permissioned employment records in real time, today announced the appointment of Emerson Verrier as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Verrier brings extensive experience leading and scaling finance and investor relations teams, securing significant venture capital funding, and implementing strategic financial initiatives in the fintech space. In his new role at Argyle, he will expand the company's forecasting and data operations, drive strategic projects, build investor relations, and support the continued growth of the business.
Prior to Argyle, Verrier served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Transfix where he played a pivotal role in the company's $1.4B SPAC efforts; secured $100M in debt commitments; and scaled the finance organization across financial operations, accounting, FP&A, and investor relations. During his tenure as Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Turvo, Inc., he led the finance and revenue operations functions to support the company's expansion. Verrier began his career as a leveraged finance analyst at J.P. Morgan, focused on transactions across industrials and consumer retail.
"Argyle has a great product that is disrupting inequitable legacy systems and proving immensely valuable for businesses and their users. When you look at the company's impressive customer growth, net dollar retention, and industries represented, the significance of Argyle's user-permissioned data services is clear," said Verrier. "I look forward to contributing my knowledge in strategic finance to Argyle's mission-driven team and building out the company's financial and IR functions, which will allow the company to continue executing its mission of expanding financial access for all workers."
CEO and founder of Argyle, Shmulik Fishman described Verrier as a key hire and said, "Emerson's industry expertise and operational experience will help us scale our capacity to transform financial services and further accelerate our growth trajectory. As we continue to make the massive potential of income and employment data come alive in practical solutions for workers and businesses alike, his strategic leadership will be instrumental."
About Argyle
Argyle is building the leading user-consent-based platform for employment data, helping people avoid situations where their personal information is sold or used without their consent or knowledge. With Argyle, any business can process income and work verifications, gain real-time transparency into earnings, as well as view and update worker profile details. By removing the barriers between a worker, the companies they make money from, and the business they buy services and products from, Argyle has reimagined how employment data can be leveraged to benefit both institutions and individuals.
