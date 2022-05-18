Bevel, Top Fintech, VC and Entertainment Communications Firm, Launches First Executive Profiling Division

Bevel Partner, Morgan Borer, will lead Bevel's First Executive and CEO Profiling Division

Bevel, the top strategic communications firm in fintech, venture capital, consumer brands, technology and more has announced the launch of its first Executive Profiling Division, led by Partner Morgan Borer. Bevel was founded in 2017 by powerhouse CEO Jessica Schaefer, the former Head of Communications for Steve Cohen's Point72 Ventures.

Within the division, Bevel will onboard founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs and entertainers with dynamic personalities, interests and passions across sectors, including tech, finance, venture capital, entertainment, consumer brands and more. As part of this practice, services will include traditional media relations, 360 degree media training, original content creation and development, social media management and more.

"Today's world is driven by personality. People are drawn to founders and CEOs who regularly communicate with their audience, whether that's on Twitter, broadcast TV, or by writing opinion pieces on issues they care about. A strong personal brand is key to running any successful business. We're looking for the most interesting people in the world to represent," said Morgan Borer, partner at Bevel.

In five years, Bevel has seen tremendous growth to over 40 employees and three offices. To-date, four of Bevel's clients have had successful exits, and nearly 50% of the firm's client portfolio is female-led. Throughout the pandemic, in particular, the firm experienced 269% growth.

"I've been a huge supporter of Bevel since the firm launched in 2017. Throughout my career in the venture business, I've placed bets on superstar talent with high-growth potential. I never had a publicist until I hired Bevel. My memoir, No Red Lights, launched in May, and Bevel has done a fantastic job promoting it. I'm excited for the team's continued success," said Alan Patricof, the "pioneer" of venture capital and founder of Apax, Greycroft and Primetime Partners.

As the first employee at Bevel when the firm launched in March 2017, Morgan helped grow the firm from two to 40 employees and helped open the firm's offices in downtown New York City and Santa Monica. Since inception, she's helped grow the firm's client base from three to over 40 unique brands, including Acorns, Public.com, Titan, Rally, Torch Capital and more.

ABOUT BEVEL

Bevel is a leading strategic communications consultancy with offices in NoHo, Santa Monica, and Miami. The firm specializes in providing a full range of solutions to help companies articulate their values and build lasting brands. Bevel's team of influencers create breakthroughs between clients and their target audiences. Bevel is proud to represent leading companies in fintech, venture capital, enterprise software, consumer brands, and technology. Services include digital and traditional media relations, crisis communications, public affairs, investor relations, advisory and consulting, custom-events, content creation, media training, and design services. For more information about Bevel visit www.bevelpr.com or follow the firm on Instagram or Twitter.

