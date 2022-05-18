Napier Expands North America Presence to Meet Demand for AI-enhanced FinCrime Solutions

RegTech provider invests in region with key hires to meet rising market appetite

Napier, provider of leading anti-financial crime compliance solutions, today announced the addition of two key hires to bolster its growing North America team. Shana Leyva joins as Head of Marketing and Danielle Labarbera as Head of Sales. The new hires represent Napier's latest investment in the US, following the appointment of Aidan Houlihan as Head of Americas in 2021, to meet growing demand for AI-enhanced FinCrime compliance solutions.

"We're pleased to see how positively the US market has responded to our AI-enhanced solution for anti-money laundering and compliance," said Houlihan. "With increasing regulatory pressures and astronomical fines for non-compliance, financial institutions have identified a need for advanced technology to support their compliance teams. I'm excited to bring on Shana and Danielle to further drive our efforts to bring that technology to regulated organizations in North America."

Leyva joins Napier with 17 years' experience in marketing and communications, specializing in technology and AI. Prior to joining Napier, she was the Global Marketing Director for Silent Eight. In her new role at Napier, Leyva will lead the company's marketing strategy for the Americas, directing all regional efforts across social, digital, events, media, and partnerships.

"The US market is home to some of the world's biggest financial institutions and leaders in fintech, payments, and online gambling," said Leyva. "I'm thrilled to join the Napier team at such a strategically pivotal moment and help drive our expansion and specialization in the Americas."

Labarbera comes to Napier with 14 years in the financial services and fintech space. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Financial Sales, North America at Feedzai, a leading risk operations tech firm. Labarbera is also a veteran of DocuSign, Accenture, and Goldman Sachs, among other top financial firms. As part of the Napier team, she will own sales strategy and operations for the Americas.

"I know just how much of a problem outdated compliance technology is in the financial sector," said Labarbera. "I'm eager to bring Napier's intelligent solutions to new clients across the Americas and to help them monitor and detect financial crime more effectively and create a competitive edge for their businesses."

About Napier

Napier is a new breed of financial crime compliance technology specialist. Our intelligent compliance platform is transforming compliance from legal obligation to competitive edge. All Napier products are built using cutting-edge technology, and the platform can be delivered via public cloud, private cloud or on premise.

