Fortune International to Exhibit at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago

Fortune International, LLC ("Fortune" or the "Company"), the country's leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, will be exhibiting at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago on Saturday May 21st through Tuesday May 24th.
The National Restaurant Association Show is being held at McCormick Place in Chicago and is considered a must-attend event for the foodservice industry in North America. Fortune International, which recently acquired D'Artagnan, a leader in popularizing the "farm to table" movement and purveyor of sustainable meat and all-natural food products, will for the first time be showcased alongside Fortune's other leading brands. Fortune will be featuring the following:
- 11 am – 12 pm: Chef Martin's All Pork Breakfast Sausage served with Local Folks Stone Ground Mustard
- 12 pm – 1 pm: Neesvig's All Beef Angus Sliders with Andrew & Everett American Cheese on a Tribeca Brioche Bun
- 1 pm – 2 pm: D'Artagnan Venison Saddle Breakdown (Available Saturday – Monday)
- 2 pm – 3 pm: Neesvig's Flat Iron Steak with Quince & Apple's Shallot Confit
- 3 pm – 4 pm: D'Artagnan Moulard Duck breakdown with the Foie Gras reveal (Available Saturday – Monday)
"We are very excited to have the opportunity to showcase the growing Fortune family at the National Restaurant Association Show," said President and CEO Sean O'Scannlain. "This is the first time we will be exhibiting with D'Artagnan, demonstrating our ability to provide customers protein needs across virtually any market and showcasing our platform of fresh seafood and sustainable meat with top restaurants and retailers in the U.S."
Fortune International, LLC
Fortune International, LLC, is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live, and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. The company handles more than 10,000 seafood and gourmet products daily, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by its quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services more than 10,000 customers throughout the Central and Southeastern United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. For more information, please visit www.fortunefishco.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005384/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.