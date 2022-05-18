Fortune International to Exhibit at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago

Fortune International, LLC ("Fortune" or the "Company"), the country's leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, will be exhibiting at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago on Saturday May 21st through Tuesday May 24th.

The National Restaurant Association Show is being held at McCormick Place in Chicago and is considered a must-attend event for the foodservice industry in North America. Fortune International, which recently acquired D'Artagnan, a leader in popularizing the "farm to table" movement and purveyor of sustainable meat and all-natural food products, will for the first time be showcased alongside Fortune's other leading brands. Fortune will be featuring the following:

11 am – 12 pm: Chef Martin's All Pork Breakfast Sausage served with Local Folks Stone Ground Mustard

12 pm – 1 pm: Neesvig's All Beef Angus Sliders with Andrew & Everett American Cheese on a Tribeca Brioche Bun

1 pm – 2 pm: D'Artagnan Venison Saddle Breakdown (Available Saturday – Monday)

2 pm – 3 pm: Neesvig's Flat Iron Steak with Quince & Apple's Shallot Confit

3 pm – 4 pm: D'Artagnan Moulard Duck breakdown with the Foie Gras reveal (Available Saturday – Monday)

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to showcase the growing Fortune family at the National Restaurant Association Show," said President and CEO Sean O'Scannlain. "This is the first time we will be exhibiting with D'Artagnan, demonstrating our ability to provide customers protein needs across virtually any market and showcasing our platform of fresh seafood and sustainable meat with top restaurants and retailers in the U.S."

Fortune International, LLC

Fortune International, LLC, is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live, and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. The company handles more than 10,000 seafood and gourmet products daily, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by its quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services more than 10,000 customers throughout the Central and Southeastern United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. For more information, please visit www.fortunefishco.net.

