PRO Unlimited Recognized as Both Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2022 Assessment of VMS Solutions

Rated #1 for Vision and Capability, PRO's Wand VMS ranked as a Leader again this year for its core technology, user experience/support, platform breadth and advanced data analytics capabilities.

PRO Unlimited, an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, announced it has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® 2022 Assessment of Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions. According to Everest Group, PRO's Wand VMS achieved the highest score for Vision and Capability for the second consecutive year.

Everest used its proprietary methodology to evaluate and score 21 VMS solutions and assign them to three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. PRO's Wand VMS was one of only four solutions designated as Leaders in the 2022 Assessment. PRO was also recognized as a Star Performer, indicating that its position in the 2022 PEAK Matrix had strengthened compared to 2021 (when PRO also placed in the Leader category).

Wand's position as a Leader in the 2022 PEAK Matrix was established by Everest's scoring along two main axes, Vision & Capability and Market Impact:

In Vision & Capability , PRO scored as high as or better than all other VMS providers for Core Technology Capability; Emerging/differentiating Capability; Implementation, UI/UX & Support; and Engagement and Commercial model. For Vision and Strategy, PRO received the top score, higher than all other contenders.

, PRO scored as high as or better than all other VMS providers for Core Technology Capability; Emerging/differentiating Capability; Implementation, UI/UX & Support; and Engagement and Commercial model. For Vision and Strategy, PRO received the top score, higher than all other contenders. In Market Impact , PRO was rated as high as or better than all other VMS providers for Value Delivered ("to clients based on customer feedback and other measures."). The report called out explicitly that "PRO clients highlighted relationship management and accountability as [one of] its key strengths."

"We are honored to receive this recognition based on our technical sophistication, differentiating capabilities and value delivered to clients," said Joe Hanna, Chief Product Officer, PRO Unlimited. "We are continuing our investment in revolutionizing the VMS user experience by delivering innovative capabilities when and where they are most impactful. We are on a mission to deliver precisely what organizations and their contingent talent need through our data-and intelligence-driven Integrated Workforce Management platform, including our leading-edge VMS."

In its report, Everest described Wand "as an advanced, multi-tenant, omnichannel VMS with a leading UI/UX that is supported across web, mobile, tablet and wearable devices." Acknowledging it as "one of the few VMS' in the market with dedicated mobile applications for managers, workers and suppliers," Everest added that "referenced clients were particularly appreciative of the ease of use and intuitiveness of the platform."

Everest also acknowledged Wand's solution platform breadth, assigning it the highest possible ratings across all five functional solution categories: Temporary Labor Management, Services Procurement / Statement of Work (SOW) Management, Independent Contractor Management / Direct Sourcing, Clinical Healthcare-specific Functionality, and Marketplace Capability (vendor/talent/supplier).

The report also highlighted the ease and intuitiveness of Wand, its strong analytics platform (Wand Discovery) and rate benchmarking (RatePoint), and PRO's significant expansion into direct sourcing. These capabilities speak to PRO's platform-led approach comprised of technology, data and service and how it helps solve mission-critical modern workforce management needs.

"PRO Unlimited's strategic yet rapid investment spree, both organic and inorganic, over the last 12 to 18 months to strengthen its VMS capability paved the way for its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Vendor Management System (VMS) Products PEAK® Matrix Assessment 2022," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its investments in portfolio expansion, direct sourcing, ongoing tech stack integration initiative, and advanced analytics position it well to serve diverse client needs."

Describing PRO's strengths, Everest noted that PRO is "continuing to add technologies to its suite through both organic and inorganic investments to meet the end-to-end talent management needs of its clients." These investments include PRO's acquisition of Workforce Logiq and its VMS, which will further accelerate PRO's innovation as it integrates the best features from two leading-edge VMSs (Wand and Workforce Logiq).

Organizations have been able to count on PRO to achieve their objectives for their core contingent workforce programs and to enhance program performance through data-based market and talent intelligence, cutting-edge technology and white-glove advisory services. They can also look to PRO to expand the scope and value contribution of their programs through next-generation solutions for direct sourcing, services procurement, employer of record, DE&I and worker experience. To request a complimentary copy of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® 2022 Assessment of VMS solutions, visit here.

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005258/en/