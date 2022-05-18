Q4 Inc. and eSSENTIAL Accessibility Announce Strategic Joint Partnership

Partnership enables companies to use market-leading technology to create accessible IR, Corporate and Newsroom sites

Q4 Inc. QFOR ("Q4"), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, and eSSENTIAL Accessibility ("eA"), a comprehensive digital Accessibility-as-a-Service solution, today announced a strategic joint partnership. With it, Q4 customers will now have access to eA's industry-leading digital accessibility solution, coupled with Q4's extensive team of professionals, enabling them to create compliant, accessible web experiences for individuals with disabilities.

"We are thrilled to formalize our expanded partnership with the industry-leading team at eSSENTIAL Accessibility," said CEO Darrell Heaps. "We are excited to offer clients comprehensive, world-class services and solutions at each step of their website journey. Working with eSSENTIAL Accessibility's digital accessibility experts, Q4 will empower clients to deliver a website experience that enhances their brand and digital performance."

Q4 hosts thousands of investor relations, corporate and newsroom websites for their 2,700 customers that connect public companies with investors across capital markets. The company is continually investing in its efforts and expertise toward enhanced digital accessibility. By partnering with eA, Q4 customers now have access to the most comprehensive digital accessibility solution on the market. eA's solution includes a software platform with access to advanced tooling, technology, testing, reporting, and portfolio management, as well as technical and regulatory expertise and support.

Q4-hosted sites will conform with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level A and AA, and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), and other global regulations.

"Modern digital experiences must be designed and developed for users of every ability, and we applaud Q4 for recognizing accessibility is not just a legal requirement, but a normalizing business practice," said Mark Steele, Co-Founder and CEO, eSSENTIAL Accessibility. "With this expanded partnership, we'll be equipping even more organizations with the tools and expertise they need to build and maintain digital experiences that are accessible for all."

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. QFOR is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,700 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com

