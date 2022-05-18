Epicor and MicroStrategy to Collaborate in Deploying New Epicor Predictive Maintenance Assistant for Automotive Users

Epicor to Leverage MicroStrategy HyperIntelligence Technology to Help Service Providers, Consumers Anticipate Future Maintenance and Repair Events by Vehicle

Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced an agreement with global analytics and business intelligence provider MicroStrategy Incorporated to deploy the new Epicor Predictive Maintenance Assistant (PMA) solution via MicroStrategy's HyperIntelligence® technology. HyperIntelligence embeds instant, zero-click insights within users' existing business tools, providing convenient, pervasive access to data at virtually any point of decision.

Epicor PMA marries AI technologies with the company's deep insight into part consumption by vehicle year/make/model/engine and market to help users – including service providers and consumers – predict upcoming maintenance and repair events. This capability can help service businesses accelerate growth by offering comprehensive, data-driven recommendations to their customers.

"This is a critical step in helping shops and their customers make fact-based decisions about vehicle service," said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive at Epicor. "Building these AI-driven insights is only part of the equation – we are also making sure they are easily available and consumable by shop professionals and other customers."

HyperIntelligence delivers data via "cards" that appear in applications people already use to do their jobs. The user simply hovers over keywords or phrases to surface a card and preview available data. The technology also enables users to act on data insights directly within their existing applications.

Each HyperIntelligence card is built using MicroStrategy's governed metadata semantic layer, which helps match insights to the vehicle and service(s) in real time as the service writer is preparing an estimate and/or interacting with the vehicle owner.

"As a leader in embedded analytics, we're innovating radically better experiences, like HyperIntelligence, to accelerate insight-driven decision making for everyone—not just data-savvy analysts. Solutions like these are what set us apart from everyone else in the analytics industry," said MicroStrategy President Phong Le. "We're excited to play an integral role as Epicor transforms the automotive service market. Suppliers win. Service providers win. Consumers win. All made possible with the power of our platform."

Epicor aftermarket data analytics today offer visibility into more than 1 billion part transactions and nearly 140 million vehicle repair events per year. In addition, the company's cloud data pools track current availability and historical performance of inventory items representing virtually all popular brands and product categories. In addition to the new PMA solution, Epicor is introducing an AI-driven Predictive Inventory Assistant for parts wholesalers and retailers. Epicor industry data analytics solutions already in wide use within the automotive aftermarket include industry brand and item market performance indices; vehicle part replacement rates; vehicle repair market "baskets" featuring related items and adjacent repair events; and brand-specific product catalog holes and market coverage analyses by vehicle.

For more information regarding Epicor aftermarket industry data analytics, visit https://www.epicor.com/EPICResults or call 888.463.4700 (option 5).

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy MSTR is the largest independent publicly traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the manufacturing, distribution, LBM, retail, and automotive industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers' ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user's experience will vary.

