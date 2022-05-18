XIFIN Appoints John Kelly to Chief Information Officer

Former PatientKeeper and Cigna executive brings extensive technology leadership experience including customer-focused innovation and merging organizations for operational success

XIFIN announced today that John Kelly has joined the company as chief information officer. In this role, a first for the company, Kelly will advance product and service cohesion and operations as XIFIN integrates its recent corporate acquisitions and continues its growth trajectory.

Kelly comes to XIFIN with more than 20 years of experience aligning organizations and creating innovative software solutions for healthcare companies and other B2B industries. Throughout his career, he has facilitated innovative solutions through organizational transformations, technology, processes, and mergers and acquisitions.

"Our business is uniquely positioned to drive greater efficiencies for providers on the clinical and financial sides of the business through digital transformation," said Lâle White, CEO. "John brings a holistic, systems-thinking approach that will help us improve our technological alignment to address evolving industry, organizational and patient needs, including increased demand for more convenient, cost-effective care settings. He will lead the continued streamlining of our technologies to deliver workflow solutions for pharmacies, diagnostic providers and payors that enhance patient care and engagement."

Kelly will report directly to CEO Lâle White and work alongside the executive and product leadership teams to advance XIFIN's technology initiatives. His initial focus will be integrating technologies to realize synergies from recently acquired companies, including OmniSYS, a leading provider of solutions for the retail pharmacy industry.

"XIFIN is going through a tremendous growth period, and I'm honored to help position the company for continued success," said Kelly. "I pride myself on building flexible solutions that help organizations scale and pivot. I look forward to helping more healthcare organizations benefit from XIFIN's powerful solutions — gaining greater insights from clinical and financial data, and ultimately providing optimal outcomes for patients."

Most recently, Kelly served as chief technology officer for PatientKeeper, working on the company's EHR optimization software solution that focuses on clinician workflows. In this role, he was also responsible for migrating PatientKeeper's on-premises and mobile products to cloud-native solutions. Previously, Kelly spent more than a decade with Cigna, where he served as chief technologist across multiple business units and developed the payor's Affordable Care Act marketplace registries. XIFIN continues to expand its leadership board and this news follows the company's recent announcement of Harley Ross's appointment to chief commercial officer.

XIFIN is a healthcare information technology company that leverages diagnostic information to improve the quality and economics of healthcare. The company's cloud-based technology facilitates connectivity and workflow automation for accessing and sharing clinical and financial diagnostic data, linking healthcare stakeholders in the delivery and reimbursement of care across diagnostic, retail pharmacy and oncology markets. The company provides cross-specialty industry analytics including its Lab Volume Index which provides a measurement of laboratory testing volumes across the US. Its synthesis of diagnostic data enables comparisons of hospital, genetics, pathology, routine lab, COVID-19, and antibody testing across key segments. To learn more, visit www.XIFIN.com, follow XIFIN on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XIFIN blog.

