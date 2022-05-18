DonorDrive Signs Alliance With the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Along With Several Significant New Clients in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart ((ESMT) solution and digital fundraising platform for enterprise nonprofits, announced that the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, has selected DonorDrive to elevate its donation and fundraising platform. This collaboration comes after a year of record customer growth for DonorDrive.

"We've been on a journey to take our fundraising initiatives to a new level, and we're excited to work with DonorDrive on the next steps," said Rohit Suri, Chief Technology Officer, The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "We appreciate the support we've already gotten and are looking forward to bringing this innovative solution to our supporters to elevate their donation and fundraising experience, and bring even more awareness to our mission."

Due to both the pandemic and shifting economic trends, nonprofits are increasingly reliant on peer-to-peer fundraising efforts and digital-first donation campaigns over large individual or institutional donations, leading to increased demand for DonorDrive's best-in-class fundraising platform. The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation relationship is one of many significant new signings for DonorDrive. DonorDrive also welcomed Trek Bicycle as a corporate foundation client, and Children's Health Foundation, McLean Hospital, P2P Consultants, and Variety—The Children's Charity of Iowa as new clients late last year. In 2022, Susan G Komen - National, CureSMA, Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, Youth Villages, Gundersen Health System, and Englewood Health Foundation signed on as new clients with the DonorDrive platform.

Existing DonorDrive clients including Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Make-A-Wish Canada, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, World Vision, and Yale New Haven Hospital have expanded their relationships with DonorDrive. Some of these existing client expansions were in direct response to DonorDrive's Charity Fundraising App, which launched July 2021 and recently released a new version to include event check-in and new integrations for activity tracking. To date, the Charity Fundraising App has helped our nonprofits see a 195% increase in the average amount raised per fundraiser, a 240% increase in the average engagement rate among fundraisers, and a 56% increase in the average adoption rate over the competing app in the market.

"Several years ago, DonorDrive set out to build the next generation enterprise digital fundraising platform. We committed ourselves to relentless product innovation, unmatched client support, and a business model that ties our success directly to the success of the nonprofit organizations we serve," said Marc Rubner, CEO of DonorDrive. "The adoption of DonorDrive by an expanding number of the world's largest and most innovative nonprofit organizations is proof we're on the right track."

