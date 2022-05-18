Perfect Corp. Brings Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick to Life through an Interactive AR Virtual Try-On Experience

YouCam Apps teams up with Paramount Pictures for a collection of Top Gun: Maverick AR movie looks and effects available for virtual try-on in YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect.

Perfect Corp., the leading AI & AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Suite of Apps, today launched a Top Gun: Maverick interactive augmented reality (AR) movie experience in the award-winning AR try-on app, YouCam Makeup, and photo editing app, YouCam Perfect. The Top Gun: Maverick virtual movie campaign features exclusive Top Gun-themed looks and animated effects that bring the iconic elements from the film to life, like stepping on to the flight deck at dawn, and a chance to get into pilot mode with Tom Cruise's classic Maverick aviators, powered by Perfect Corp.'s AI virtual eyewear try-on technology. The interactive AR filters and effects are available now, leading up to the launch of Top Gun: Maverick, coming to theaters across the globe May 27th.

A Top Gun: Maverick Interactive AR Movie Experience

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." In celebration of the fighter pilots highly anticipated return, Perfect Corp. and Paramount Pictures created an interactive movie experience that allows Top Gun fans to get into character with true-to-life AR virtual try-on effects. The exclusive Top Gun: Maverick movie filters and effects are bringing fans one step closer to the action with a collection of fighter pilot-themed looks and photo effects that bring the movie to life. Fans are invited to immerse themselves in the movie experience with AR-enabled virtual try-ons in YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps.

Delivering Immersive Movie Moments with AR Technology

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Paramount, for another interactive movie experience, this time surrounding the highly anticipated release of Top Gun: Maverick," shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. "We are excited to introduce a heightened level of viewer engagement by connecting Top Gun fans with an immersive AR movie experience with a tap on their smart phones. By combining striking animations inspired by the vivid backdrops of the film, with AR virtual try-on effects, we are creating more impactful movie moments for viewers."

YouCam Suite of Apps Download Availability

Fans can experience the exclusive Top Gun: Maverick AR virtual effects by downloading the free YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps today and share their best Top Gun: Maverick selfies tagging @YouCamApps and @TopGunMovie. Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters beginning May 27th.

YouCam Makeup app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world.

By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods.

Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community.

