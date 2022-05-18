Seegrid Launches Online AMR Knowledge Base

Leading AMR Provider Offers Customers New Ways to Drive Value of Material Handling Automation Across the Enterprise

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced the launch of a new customer resource, Seegrid Help Center, an online knowledge base that gives Seegrid's global logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing customers exclusive access to specialized insights, product information, and innovative mobile automation use cases curated by Seegrid's expert engineering, service, and support teams.

"Our robots and software are proven, having safely driven more than seven million autonomous miles while moving billions of pounds of materials in our customers' highly dynamic, complex industrial environments," said Jim Rock, Chief Executive Officer at Seegrid. "Every autonomous mile and pound moved represents real-world knowledge and expertise, making Seegrid uniquely capable of helping our customers succeed with mobile automation."

Seegrid Help Center is a user-friendly, online knowledge base that complements the company's robust training, service, and support offerings. The intuitive online platform offers a personalized experience for end-users and is available 24x7, providing the ability to self-serve on a wide variety of topics and categories, including AMR models, to support, optimize, and advance the use of their Seegrid mobile automation solution.

"Our customers are always looking to stay ahead and safely raise productivity levels, and we are committed to enabling our customers to achieve these goals with automation," said Rock. "Now, our customers can leverage Seegrid automation solutions for the competitive advantage while also funneling our extensive, collective expertise across entire networks of operators."

Providing timely, relevant, and expertly sourced answers to questions ranging from simple to complex, Seegrid Help Center enhances the company's suite of expert automation services. Seegrid offers its customers a full-service support experience throughout the entire automation journey, from initial evaluation and solution recommendation to ongoing analysis and consultation of automation performance post deployment.

Seegrid recently received recognition for its industry excellence and best practices, being named a technology innovation leader by Frost & Sullivan, the #1 autonomous mobile robot provider in the US by Interact Analysis, and the #4 most innovative robotics company in the world by Fast Company.

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents, Seegrid Palion AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world's largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future. To access Seegrid images, visit: seegrid.com/media

