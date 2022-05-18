CloudBlue Honors Best-In-Class Solution Providers With 2022 Partner Awards

Global Partners recognized for driving digital transformation with the CloudBlue B2B ecosystem orchestration platform

CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, today announced its 2022 Partner Awards, recognizing worldwide customers exhibiting a high level of innovation, advocacy, performance, and sales success.

The CloudBlue Awards highlight partners utilizing CloudBlue's powerful ecosystem orchestration platform to drive enterprise digital transformation. Key criteria used to determine this elite group of partners included overall cloud business growth, ability and motivation to innovate with the platform, and the partner's level of engagement and alignment with CloudBlue.

"In the two-year forced hiatus separating our last partner awards ceremony from the announcement of yesterday's winners, the world has been dramatically transformed. But as we reflect on the lessons learned and lives lost during the pandemic, we look towards the future and draw strength from the innovative spirit that has helped reshape the world during this particularly difficult and challenging period of radical transformation," said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president at CloudBlue. "Our channel partners: resellers, MSPs, ISDs, SIs, and telcos - are the true driving force behind our goal to build powerful ecosystems for XaaS businesses to thrive. Their determination and cooperation have been the impetus that has revolutionized the entire cloud ecosystem, catalyzed change, and expanded the capabilities of what we now deem possible as we continue to grow together. Last night's winners exemplify these qualities, but to all our partners we are grateful for the network of support and insight that allowed CloudBlue, and the cloud industry as a whole, to draw clarity when the waters were most muddied."

The 2022 CloudBlue Partner Awards winners are:

CloudBlue Global Partner of the Year: Dell

This award recognizes a CloudBlue partner that has seen consistent growth over the year and has developed a strong partnership with CloudBlue, leading to a very successful 2022.

CloudBlue Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Vodafone New Zealand

This award recognizes a long-term partner who experienced immediate, breakthrough success by using assisted sales and CloudBlue services.

Vodafone New Zealand partnered with CloudBlue to build a new platform which is fully integrated into Vodafone New Zealand's existing business systems and processes. At the same time, with CloudBlue's Go To Market (GTM) team, Vodafone could onboard three vendors on the new platform, which included relationships with two new vendors and training for service desk. With the new platform strongly in place Vodafone New Zealand looks forward to utilizing an efficient go-to-market engine using this repeatable delivery model.

CloudBlue Visionary Partner of the Year: Liberty LATAM

This award recognizes a new partner that has demonstrated excellence in its vision and implementation of the CloudBlue platform, powering innovation across its business, and aiming to deliver growth and impact.

Since the outset of 2021, Liberty Latin America's intrinsic understanding of CloudBlue capabilities has been on display. The acceleration of their go-to-market strategy, investment in new technology and initiatives, and formation of internal organizations built to support their end-to-end customer experience have allowed them to develop an innovative multi-cloud offering as a Managed Service Provider.

Now meeting the needs of customers across the Caribbean and Latin America, Liberty Latin America's growth mindset has allowed them to position innovative and differentiated solutions, offering an end-to-end experience in the multi-cloud ecosystem, spanning public cloud, private cloud, and SaaS services, with a goal to continue expanding their XaaS offering in the mid-term.

CloudBlue Innovator of the Year: Vuzion

This award recognizes a partner that has demonstrated the ability and drive to innovate using CloudBlue, empowering their business customers to do more.

Vuzion has displayed these qualities as an innovator, having grown their indirect business practice from totally nonexistent less than 5 years ago to more than 70% of their revenue today, all while consolidating their direct business practice and they expanded into two new territories: US and MENA.

Vuzion achieved this feat while onboarding several products through direct agreements and syndication to become one of the most successful cloud distributors in the UK&IE with the help of CloudBlue products and services.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides customers with a white label marketplace and end-to-end capabilities to deliver products, solutions and services more effectively and efficiently on a global scale. Our advanced platform enables API driven procurement, subscription billing, metering and upgrades via a single integrated platform providing a streamlined approach for vendors of all sizes. In addition to providing the technology platform powering the cloud businesses for many of the world's foremost telecommunications companies, managed service providers, technology distributors and value-added resellers, our CloudBlue platform also powers our own Ingram Micro Cloud marketplace and is the foundation for building Ingram Micro Xvantage, the fully automated, intelligent and self-learning digital platform we are developing, which will provide a singular experience for our customers and partners to procure and consume technology. CloudBlue powers large cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions. Learn more about CloudBlue at www.cloudblue.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005009/en/