EasyPost Launches Final Mile Carrier TForce Logistics to Continue Growing Its Extensive Carrier Offering Available Through the Shipping API

EasyPost, a leading multi-carrier shipping API provider, and TForce Logistics, a premier e-commerce, B2B, and finance logistics solutions provider, have announced a partnership that enables US and Canadian shippers to access TForce Logistics' robust final mile solutions on the EasyPost platform.
TForce Logistics offers customers a truly integrated shipping experience with the highest level of professional customer support for its last mile delivery solutions supported across the United States and Canada.
"TForce Logistics is purpose-designed for the demands of final mile, B2B, and e-commerce-generated shipping with coverage across all the major metropolitan communities in the U.S. and Canada," said Dean Mills, TForce Logistics VP of Sales North America. "We're ecstatic to have our final mile delivery solutions available on the EasyPost platform and are ready to handle the complex final mile challenges EasyPost customers throw at us with our extensive network of more than 70 shipping hubs strategically located in metros across the United States and Canada."
According to EasyPost VP of Carrier Partnerships, Richard Metzler, "We are very pleased to welcome TForce Logistics to the EasyPost marketplace. TForce is known for their broad coverage in the US and Canada and for being all about customization vs. standardization in parcel delivery." Metzler went on to say, "The TForce Logistics addition greatly bolsters EasyPost's already diverse carrier offering by giving customers another reliable and affordable final mile delivery option within our API."
With TForce Logistics now available in the EasyPost API, shippers have never had a more streamlined process for integrating a customized final mile delivery solution into their shipping mix.
About EasyPost
EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com.
About TForce Logistics
TForce Logistics, a wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., is the leading same-day and next-day final mile transportation solutions provider in North America, successfully delivering over 100 million shipments per year. Strategic advantage and value are delivered through the uniquely flexible and integrated supply chain partnership, matching customer network needs. For more information, visit tforcelogistics.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
