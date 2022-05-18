Fluence Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

The financial consolidation, close and reporting company doubles partner network now spanning six continents

Fluence Technologies, the only provider of pure-play financial consolidation, close and reporting software for high growth businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Partner of the Year Awards.

"Our growth rate has been absolutely astounding and our partners are key contributors to that success," said Michael Morrison, CEO of Fluence Technologies. "We invest heavily in our partner ecosystem, and are very proud of our partners' ability to help fast-growing organizations modernize their financial consolidation and close processes with Fluence. Thank you to all our partners, and congratulations to Finteca, cpmview, BDO, and roosi."

Fluence announced winners in four categories for its Partner of the Year Awards:

North American Partner of the Year: Finteca by Demers Beaulne

International Partner of the Year: cpmview

Industry Focus Partner of the Year: BDO Lixar for its service to the mining industry

Fluence XLCubed Partner of the Year: roosi

North American Partner of the Year: Finteca by Demers Beaulne

Finteca is a Canadian company dedicated to the implementation and continuous improvement of corporate performance management (CPM) solutions and temporary outsourcing of accounting talents, serving companies in North America and around the world.

"Our clients love the Fluence solution. It's a real out of the box consolidation solution that the finance department can operate with full autonomy. No more relying on the IT department. On top of that, it's fast to implement and easy to maintain," said Sylvain Tremblay, President of Finteca. "We appreciate that we can forgo coding in favor of settings and drop-lists! It's built by finance people for finance people, and it shows."

International Partner of the Year: cpmview

"We see Fluence as an excellent solution for fast growing companies with an equally fast growing complexity in finance," said Damien Wiegman, Managing Partner & CPM Advisor at cpmview. "Organizations that still use a lot of Excel for consolidation and planning purposes experience limitations to easily cope with future growth. In Fluence we find a suitable solution to do advanced financial consolidation in a multinational context without losing flexibility. It's excellent for the midmarket."

Industry Focus Partner of the Year: BDO Lixar for its service to the mining industry

"Fluence addresses the most important financial close management issues our mining clients face. Miners in all stages of development can have complex, enterprise-scale financial consolidation needs," said Kaz Takemura, FP&A technology practice lead at BDO Lixar. "The dilemma they face is that most other financial close solutions require a significant financial investment, steep learning curves and long implementation times. We partner with Fluence because the solution mitigates all of these concerns."

Fluence XLCubed Partner of the Year: roosi

"We are delighted to receive this award from Fluence, which honours and spurs us on," said Wolfgang Fahrnberger, Managing Director of roosi. "Fluence XLCubed is one of the most flexible and accessible client tools for business users in Finance and Controlling. The data-connected Excel model, and the ability to connect one tool to a range of data sources is crucial for our customer base. As a partner, we really value the direct and simple communication process, and how ideas we bring from our prospects and customers are considered, integrated and delivered in the product roadmap."

Fluence's Partner Program Doubles in Size

Fluence's Partner Program grew by more than 100% in the last year and now spans six continents. Fluence is dedicated to investing in its partners and cited its partner network as a key contributor to Fluence's accelerating growth which included more than 4x ARR growth and 3x customer count growth in the prior year.

"Congratulations to the amazing teams at BDO, cpmview, roosi and Finteca. We are committed to our partner ecosystem and we will keep investing in its growth," said Morrison.

Fluence will make a new announcement soon that will open the benefits of its partner program to a huge new audience, provide even more support to all Fluence partners, and help even more companies close early. Look for this announcement of a new industry-leading partnership initiative in the coming weeks.

About Fluence Technologies - www.fluencetech.com

Fluence is the only pure-play financial consolidation, close and reporting software for high growth businesses. Our customers go live in weeks, close their books in days and report intelligence in real time. We deliver game-changing efficiency gains and trusted, timely numbers to over 800 customers so they get the time, control and confidence they deserve. Fluence is out-of-the-box, no-coding software with a full Excel interface and enterprise-grade capabilities for immediate adoption and quick time to value, all in a truly finance-owned solution. Welcome to Fluence...we close early.

About BDO Lixar

BDO Lixar is the technology advisory arm of BDO Canada. We are an end-to-end technology solution provider, helping businesses accelerate and grow. Our teams have been accelerating our clients' innovation journeys through Data & AI, Cybersecurity, Digital strategies, Modern Workplace solutions and Application Development, underpinned by the BDO Lixar Cloud Adoption Framework. From finding cost-savings, efficiencies, and insights, to predicting future outcomes, we're dedicated to helping our clients not only navigate the disruptive technology landscape, but also stay competitive and successful. We have proven expertise in a wide breadth of industries and deliver innovative, stable, and extensible solutions that tackle the toughest problems and capture growth opportunities.

About cpmview

Cpmview is a specialist in corporate performance management (CPM). We advise, implement and supervise CPM projects. Our services focus on the entire cycle from financial closing to reporting and advanced analytics. We distinguish ourselves with innovative, reliable solutions and services. With our combined expertise in finance, processes and modern technologies, we help our clients make informed decisions with the right insights into their performance and financial data.

About Finteca by Demers Beaulne

Finteca by Demers Beaulne is a dedicated team for the implementation and continuous improvement of CPM solutions and temporary outsourcing of accounting talents. Designed to boost the accounting and financial performance of businesses, these services complete the firm's offer, which puts its 250 professionals in assurance, consulting, taxation and accounting to serve companies in Quebec and around the world. For over 40 years, Demers Beaulne has been supporting organizations in their growth and positioning their challenges at the heart of its business purpose.

About roosi

roosi supports companies in implementing a holistic and, above all, effective data strategy - both tactically and operationally. We help German and Austrian companies to generate, transform and store data and to refine this data into relevant and meaningful information. The goal is to support companies in becoming masters of their own data and to accompany them on the path towards a data-oriented culture. For a deeper understanding of their opportunities and risks and more action, and for excellence in dealing with their data. That is our task as your Data Intelligence Consultancy!

