Getting a Reliable Signal: StratEdge's High-Performance Power Amplifier Packages

Visit the experts at Space Tech Expo Booth 2019
StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-performance semiconductor packages for radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter-wave devices, will display power amplifier packages that are playing a key role in transmitting signals from commercial and government satellites and other long-range communications equipment. The keys to success are high-quality and high-reliability package designs that can survive the extreme conditions of space.
"StratEdge packages have been used in commercial and government satellites since the 1990s because of their superior performance and high reliability," says Casey Krawiec, vice president of global sales. "Our team of experts is looking forward to Space Tech Expo and the opportunity to discuss the benefits gained by using StratEdge packages, which include better efficiency and longer chip life."
Space Tech Expo is being held May 24-25, at the Long Beach Convention Center, CA. For more information, contact StratEdge at info@stratedge.com, or visit our website at www.stratedge.com.
Take a Virtual Tour of StratEdge's newly expanded production facilities at https://youtu.be/ewJuORN5vyQ.
Photo available at: www.stratedge.com/stratedge-packages-in-satellites.png
About StratEdge
StratEdge Corporation, founded in 1992, designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic, low-cost molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN packages, and specializes in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. StratEdge is ITAR registered and an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility located in Santee, California, near San Diego.
