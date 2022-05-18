ScienceLogic Earns 2022 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in Eight Categories

Wins build on a spike in customer satisfaction scores and demonstrate ScienceLogic's commitment to customer experience

ScienceLogic, the leader in AIOps and other hybrid-cloud IT management solutions, has earned eight 2022 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in the AIOps, Application Performance Management (APM), Event Monitoring, IT Infrastructure Monitoring, IT Operations Analytics, Network Monitoring, Observability and System Monitoring software categories.

"ScienceLogic SL1 earned these Top Rated awards based entirely on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight the workflow automation and improved visibility provided by the product," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius.

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards constitute recognition based on peer-to-peer reviews of solutions that demonstrate excellence in customer service by meeting three criteria: 10 or more recent reviews, a trScore (a weighted average of reviews and ratings) of 7.5 or higher and 1.5% of the site traffic in the award category. These key metrics point to P2P validation of products that consistently engage customers, meet their needs and expectations and lead the market with relevant solutions and strong customer support.

"This achievement is a clear indicator of the impact of long-term investment in delivering customer-centric experiences across the board," said ScienceLogic's Senior Vice President for Customer Experience David Repczynski. "Over the past year, our customer satisfaction score has jumped 10 percent, an all-time high for ScienceLogic that surpasses industry standards. Our mean time to resolve also improved over 30 percent year-over-year.

"Our mission is to make benefits of a mature AIOps posture, such as unparalleled resilience and automation, achievable for all our customers in a way that supports their needs and allows them to further their business goals," added Repczynski. "At ScienceLogic, customer experience and customer success are one and the same."

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its IT infrastructure monitoring and AIOps platform sees everything across cloud and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations, ScienceLogic's technology was designed for the rigorous security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world's largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005454/en/