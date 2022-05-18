Global Machine Tools Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Machine Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Machine Tools Market size is expected to reach $96.8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

The industrial sector's great focus on increasing efficiency and decreasing downtime is projected to fuel market growth. The growing demand for mass production in industries such as aerospace and military, as well as other industries and industry verticals, is likely to increase machine tool usage. Metal cutting tool demand is increasing in tandem with the high use of metals in numerous industries, which bodes well for market growth. Integration of Computer-Aided Producing (CAM) in machine tools to cut the time necessary for manufacturing work pieces and make sure trouble-free production of micro components is becoming a prominent market trend.

The goal of Industry 4.0 is to reduce idle time and improve the usage of machine tools. Analyzing data linked to tool changes and program stops can be particularly useful in identifying and correcting the source of idle time, resulting in more efficient machine tool utilization. Various bearing manufacturers, like The Timken Company and NSK Ltd., are concentrating on the development of bearings for machine tools at the very same time. The Timken Company, for example, launched a new range of precision cylindrical roller bearings in October 2019 that are designed to maximize efficiency and speed in high-demand applications.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems have emerged as a result of advances in machine learning and automation. CNC systems enable operators to send assembly code to a computer and conduct several operations on the same machine without wasting time. Different lubricant makers, on the other hand, are collaborating with market players such as DMG MORI and Komatsu, Ltd. to develop lubricants for their equipment. DMG MORI and FUCHS PETROLUB SE, for example, signed a partnership deal in September 2017 that entails the two firms working together to develop novel lubricant services and solutions for machine tool applications

Market driving Factors:

Growing need for smart machine tools

The technological breakthroughs such as the increased deployment of robotics and human-machine interaction are found to have an impact on market growth. The demand for real-time connectivity is fuelling the emergence of smart factories that are cloud-enabled. As a result, the tool is becoming an important component of smart systems, which is projected to boost the product's popularity. Sensors are included in these smart equipment to help optimize machine time and maintenance schedules. This information can be examined and used to boost productivity. Furthermore, the sensors can help with predictive analysis of these tool parts and their life cycle.

High Demand for Additive Manufacturing and Hybrid Machine Tools

A rise in demand for additive manufacturing is contributing to the market growth. Manufacturers are moving toward more cost-effective and quick production processes, which is leading to a rise in the use of additive manufacturing. Moreover, the market is predicted to expand due to the increased popularity of heterogeneous material manufacturing capabilities. CNC manufacturers intend to incorporate additive manufacturing into their operations. Okuma, for instance, plans to offer its new Laser EX equipment in the future, which will provide laser hardening for carbon steel materials, as well as laser heating and self-cooling hardening. As a result, such creative technology combinations are projected to continue to support market expansion in the future.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Uncertainty related to social and economic factors

Changes in overall economic conditions are causing a significant change in the operation of various industries, including manufacturing sector. The manufacturing industry's expenditures are proportionate to the sales of these tools. As a result, if the global economy slows, machine tool income is projected to fall. Similarly, due to the increased acceptance of machinery in the industry, trends in the automobile industry have had a greater impact on the tools sector. The patterns in capital investment in the automotive manufacturing sector, on the other hand, have a substantial impact on market revenue. Unexpected changes in a country's economic, political, or social situations, as well as legislation, can have an impact on the market revenue growth.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

By Technology

Computer Numerical Control (CNC)

Conventional

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

By End-use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Hyundai Wia Corporation (Hyundai Motor Company)

Schuler Group GmbH

CHIRON Group

JTEKT Corporation

AMADA CO., LTD.

Okuma Corporation

DMG Mori Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd

