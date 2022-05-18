Flux Power to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX, a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, announced today it will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held in-person and virtually May 23 – 26, 2022 and in-person at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference June 7-9, 2022.

Flux Power Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt and Chief Financial Officer Chuck Scheiwe will conduct 30-minute video one-on-one meetings during the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and 25-minute in-person one-on-one meetings during the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference.

Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt will deliver the Company's virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which can be viewed on-demand by conference attendees. Mr. Dutt will also deliver the Company's in-person presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on Tuesday, June 7 at 9:00-9:25 AM in TRACK 3 and will be available live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the Flux Power investor relations website at ir.fluxpower.com.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 23 – 26, 2022

Presentation Time: Available on-demand to conference attendees beginning May 24, 2022 at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT)

Format: Virtual 1x1's and Virtual Presentation

Speaker: Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Website: Click here

LD Micro Invitational XII Conference

Date: June 7 – 9, 2022

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 7 at 9:00-9:25 AM PT in TRACK 3

Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

Format: In-person 1x1's and In-person Presentation

Speaker: Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference or LD Micro Invitational XII Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Flux Power management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to FLUX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power FLUX designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power's lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power's business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Power's business, results and financial condition; Flux Power's ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, deferral of shipments, Flux Power's ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power's ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power's ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities, Flux Power's ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power's ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and Flux Power's ability to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement in connection with the Letter of Intent. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power's actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

