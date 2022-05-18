HeartBeam to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference May 23-26, 2022

HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT, a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology for heart attack detection, announced today it will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held in-person and virtually May 23 – 26, 2022.

HeartBeam Chief Executive Officer and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, Chief Financial Officer Rick Brounstein, and Chief Business Officer Jon Hunt, PhD, will conduct 30-minute video one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Chief Business Officer Jon Hunt, PhD, will deliver the Company's virtual presentation which can be viewed on-demand via the webcast link below and will also be available on the HeartBeam investor relations website at ir.heartbeam.com. The presentation webcast will be available on-demand through August 22, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 23 – 26, 2022

Presentation Time: Available on-demand beginning May 24, 2022 at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT)

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/1f138c01-ce9e-44dd-af68-cb3f01d3cad6

Format: Virtual 1x1's and Virtual Presentations

Speaker: Jon Hunt, PhD, Chief Business Officer

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with HeartBeam management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to BEAT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT is a development stage digital healthcare company with proprietary ECG telemedicine technology that will redefine the way high risk cardiovascular patients are diagnosed in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place. Its breakthrough solution employs a reusable, credit card sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software capable of assisting a physician in diagnosing a wide range of cardiovascular disease. HeartBeam is initially focusing on a huge unmet need of helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution. No single lead ECG technology can offer this value to patients and their physicians. This underserved market is several times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market based on the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease at high risk of heart attack. For more information, visit www.heartbeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005250/en/