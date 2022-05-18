Cantaloupe Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Cantaloupe, Inc., CTLP ("CTLP" or the "Company"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:
- On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Conference.
- On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat the JP Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The discussion will begin at 2:30PM ET.
- On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the Craig Hallum Virtual Institutional Investor Conference.
- On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the William Blair Annual Growth Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation will begin at 11:20AM ET.
Investors and interested parties can access the JP Morgan and William Blair presentations by visiting the Company's investor relations website https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/.
About Cantaloupe Inc.
Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005721/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.