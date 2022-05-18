State Street Announces Expansion of Fund Connect ETF Portal in Singapore

Milestone builds on State Street's expansion of its ETF digital capabilities across multiple technology platforms; Portal now supports ETF trading across the globe including in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific

State Street Corporation STT today announced that its Fund Connect ETF portal – a division of State Street Digital and its leading global, primary market ETF portal with access to more than 960 exchange traded fund (ETFs) from leading issuers – is officially live in Singapore with its first product in the region. The firm had previously provided back-office services for ETFs including custody and fund administration.

The growth into Singapore is an important milestone with Asia-Pacific being the third largest region for ETFs, following North America and Europe. Fund Connect has also received jurisdictional approval in Australia1, one of the fastest growing ETF markets in Asia-Pacific, with a roll out strategy forthcoming. The Fund Connect portal has long served as a conduit between Authorized Participants (APs) and issuers, and Fund Connect ETF is looking to increase the number of market participants globally utilizing the technology, from both an issuer and participating dealer point of view.

"Our expansion into Singapore marks an important milestone for Fund Connect ETF as we continue to build on our proven track record of supporting the world's developing ETF markets," said Lori Coakley, global head of Fund Connect ETF. "We continually aim to provide our ETF clients with options to simplify workflow automation, and are pleased to expand the footprint of our global technology portal."

Fund Connect ETF, an integral portal within State Street's award winning GlobalLink product suite, is a global online fund portal for the creation and redemption of ETFs, designed as a single point of access to many sponsors. For nearly twenty years, the portal's automated order placement solution and comprehensive integration to order management systems has supplied a direct link between market makers, APs, distributors, transfer agents, sub-advisors and sponsors, along with direct access to ETFs in multiple currencies. This connectivity helps support increased efficiency, reduced operational risk and enhanced communication between all parties.

Fund Connect ETF at a glance:

Provides global ETF coverage and serves 43 issuers and more than 25 end-to-end integrations

83 Authorized Participants (APs)

More than 960 ETFs available including semi-transparent active and digital ETFs

Managed over $2.7t notional volume in 2021

"We are pleased to be working alongside the Fund Connect ETF team on this exciting development for the business and region," said Naoko Kawabe, head of Global Link, Asia Pacific at State Street. "Our ETF servicing team continues to leverage our scale and global footprint on behalf of our clients, and this allows us to meet our clients' needs wherever they do business."

About State Street

State Street Corporation STT is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.0 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2022 includes approximately $73 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

