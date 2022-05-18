Shake Shack to Participate in Investor Conferences

Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack" or the "Company") SHAK, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:
- On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Cowen's 6th Annual Future of the Consumer: Sustainable Growth for a New Ecosystem Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time.
- On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Company will host virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference.
- On Monday, June 6, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time.
- On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at William Blair's Growth Stock Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.
- On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Piper Sandler's The Year of the Restaurant Industry Summit. The fireside chat will begin at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time. This event will not be webcasted.
- On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Consumer Conference. The virtual fireside chat will begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.
- The Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Consumer Conference. The webcast will be available on Monday, June 20, 2022. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
The fireside chats will be webcasted and available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 100 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.
Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.
Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005669/en/
