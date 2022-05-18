Jabil Healthcare Announces the Launch of the Qfinity™ Autoinjector Platform, a Reusable Drug Delivery Device with Broad Applicability

The Qfinity autoinjector platform provides a sustainable, competitively priced solution with a connected option for use in both clinical trial development and commercial supply

Jabil Healthcare, a division of Jabil Inc. JBL, announces the launch of the Qfinity™ autoinjector platform, a simple, reusable and modular solution for subcutaneous (SC) drug self-administration, at a lower cost than market alternatives — supporting the emerging prioritization of sustainable drug delivery within the pharmaceutical industry.

Jabil Healthcare has been a trusted partner with the world's leading healthcare brands for over 30 years, and now the company is excited to offer the Qfinity autoinjector platform, designed to help patients self-administer a variety of injectables, including larger volume, higher viscosity medicines. This represents the first time Jabil Healthcare Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems will directly offer a drug delivery device platform.

"The Qfinity autoinjector platform is versatile with broad technical specifications for drug volumes and drug viscosities. It features a patient-centric form factor at up to 65% lower cost per injection than market-leading disposable autoinjectors," said Oliver Eden, Business Unit Director, Jabil Healthcare. "Our product is intentionally designed to be sustainable and reusable at the core, all while being delivered at a lower cost than market alternatives."

Medical waste is widely recognized as a challenge for the industry and the environment. A 2019 material study found that the highest percentage of medical-grade plastic waste is generated by plastic disposable syringes.1 To address this problem, the durable Qfinity autoinjector handles over 100 injections per device and accommodates 1 mL or 2.25 mL pre-filled disposable cassettes. Due largely to the fact that fewer components and material are consumed, it is estimated that the Qfinity autoinjector platform delivers up to a 65% reduction in cost per injection versus the market-leading disposable autoinjectors, as well as up to 60% reduction in carbon footprint per injection, 50% smaller manufacturing footprint and a 70% reduction in CAPEX. 2

The attractive handheld device is also available in a connected version, the Qfinity+ autoinjector, which enables medical teams to remotely monitor their patients' care and compliance via built-in sensors and electronics — without any added complexity. The drive unit form factor and the user steps are exactly the same as the non-connected version. Capture and transmission of data operates seamlessly by virtue of the Qfinity+ Home Hub solution, which provides charging and seamless cellular data transfer functionality in near real-time without requiring input from the patient.3

"Qfinity+ enables connectivity without impacting ease of use, while enabling seamless data transfer at up to 20% lower cost per injection compared to unconnected, market-leading disposable autoinjectors. Within the disposable mechanical autoinjector market, a common route for delivering connectivity is a 'sleeve' that fits over the autoinjector and captures adherence and/or compliance and communicates those events to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth. Jabil's decision to instead develop the cellular Qfinity+ Home Hub solution goes back to our primary objective: maximizing access," said Conor Mulcahy, Senior Director of Strategic Projects, Jabil.

The Qfinity autoinjector platform comes to market as one of the most versatile autoinjector solutions available today. It is sustainable, accessible and inclusive – both in ease of use and the seamless connectivity option it provides to address the new digital health environment.

"Pharma manufacturers have a significant opportunity to influence how the healthcare ecosystem evolves in solving today's challenges with tomorrow's solution. The way forward is to make life easier for patients, provide better tools for improving health and reduce medical waste," said Eden.

1. "The Management and Stewardship of Medical Plastic Waste using Raman Spectroscopy to Sustain Circular Economy" ©2019 E-Health and Bioengineering, Ioana Marica, Mihaela Aluas, Simona Cinta Pinzaru, Babes-Bolyai University

2. Based on 100k patients per annum with weekly dosing vs. market-leading autoinjectors. Cost reduction will vary depending on dosage, frequency and patient pool.

3. Requires access to a cellular network, does not require wifi or smart phone.

