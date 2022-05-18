Optii Solutions Expands Its Footprint to Austin and Recruits New CTO

Dino Pietropaolo recruited as Chief Technology Officer as Austin office opening reflects the rapid growth and expansion of Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, has announced the opening of its new office at Impact Hub Austin Downtown. The new space in the North Loop neighborhood in the heart of the city will accommodate around 50 employees.

The opening of Optii's office in Austin coincides with the appointment of Dino Pietropaolo as Chief Technology Officer and supports the company's continued and fast growth in the United States and Canada. Optii has grown rapidly since the start of 2022, tripling the number of hotels using its intuitive and data-driven hotel operations technology.

Optii's unique 360-degree approach to hotel operations that leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to improve team productivity has led to its adoption by some of the most well known hotels in North America, including The Don Cesar in St. Petersburg, Florida and The Lexington Hotel, Autograph Collection in midtown Manhattan. The AT&T Resort and Conference Center at The University of Texas at Austin and La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas also use Optii to streamline and optimize their impressive operations.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: "Austin is a competitive technology hub and a great location to attract top talent. We are a global organization and we will continue to explore opportunities to have a physical presence in geographies where it will be beneficial to our customers."

Grass continued, "Hoteliers are looking for technology that is simple to use, easy to adopt and impactful. Optii is all of those things. On top of that, hoteliers are exploring new and different ways of operating and Optii, because it is nimble and easily configurable, is uniquely positioned to handle the quick changes in protocols or cleaning sequences and frequencies required in today's hospitality market."

Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations technology that optimizes labor, streamlines operations, and empowers teams across housekeeping, service delivery, internal communication, and preventative maintenance. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

