Optii Solutions Expands Its Footprint to Austin and Recruits New CTO

Dino Pietropaolo recruited as Chief Technology Officer as Austin office opening reflects the rapid growth and expansion of Optii Solutions
Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, has announced the opening of its new office at Impact Hub Austin Downtown. The new space in the North Loop neighborhood in the heart of the city will accommodate around 50 employees.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005115/en/
Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, has announced the opening of its new office at Impact Hub Austin Downtown. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The opening of Optii's office in Austin coincides with the appointment of Dino Pietropaolo as Chief Technology Officer and supports the company's continued and fast growth in the United States and Canada. Optii has grown rapidly since the start of 2022, tripling the number of hotels using its intuitive and data-driven hotel operations technology.
Optii's unique 360-degree approach to hotel operations that leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to improve team productivity has led to its adoption by some of the most well known hotels in North America, including The Don Cesar in St. Petersburg, Florida and The Lexington Hotel, Autograph Collection in midtown Manhattan. The AT&T Resort and Conference Center at The University of Texas at Austin and La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas also use Optii to streamline and optimize their impressive operations.
Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: "Austin is a competitive technology hub and a great location to attract top talent. We are a global organization and we will continue to explore opportunities to have a physical presence in geographies where it will be beneficial to our customers."
Grass continued, "Hoteliers are looking for technology that is simple to use, easy to adopt and impactful. Optii is all of those things. On top of that, hoteliers are exploring new and different ways of operating and Optii, because it is nimble and easily configurable, is uniquely positioned to handle the quick changes in protocols or cleaning sequences and frequencies required in today's hospitality market."
About Optii Solutions
Optii Solutions is a hotel operations technology that optimizes labor, streamlines operations, and empowers teams across housekeeping, service delivery, internal communication, and preventative maintenance. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005115/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.