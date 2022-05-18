Kapil Venkatachalam Joins FTV Capital as Partner

FTV Capital, a prominent sector-focused growth equity investor, today announced that Kapil Venkatachalam will join the firm as partner. Kapil will focus on investments in innovative, high-growth businesses in B2B software and technology-enabled services, further strengthening the firm's deep expertise and successful track record in this sector over the last 24 years. The news comes on the heels of FTV closing a record $2.3 billion fund in March 2022 and a sustained period of momentum and success for the firm.

A seasoned software investor, Kapil joins FTV from TCV, where he spent more than 15 years investing in the software and tech-enabled services sectors, including security, analytics and vertical software. Prior to TCV, he spent several years as an investment banker and technologist at Goldman Sachs.

"Kapil's deep domain knowledge, proven investing experience and extensive industry connections will be excellent complements to all aspects of our model," said Brad Bernstein, managing partner at FTV Capital. "Our team has known and worked with Kapil for well over a decade and has tremendous respect for his skills as an investor and leader. As secular trends continue to drive strong demand for innovative B2B software solutions, we are confident his addition will bolster our long lineage of partnering with successful companies across the enterprise technology landscape."

"I have long admired the FTV team and am thrilled to be working with several former colleagues," said Kapil, partner at FTV Capital. "I was also drawn to the firm's entrepreneurial mindset and flexible approach to capital when partnering with some of the most dynamic founders who are reshaping industries. FTV's unique growth equity model, supported by its collaborative culture and unparalleled Global Partner Network®, enables the firm to generate exceptional value for fast-growing businesses and limited partners alike. As a passionate tech investor, I'm looking forward to partnering with the next generation of innovative B2B software franchises and helping FTV continue its legacy of driving outstanding returns."

Kapil will be based out of FTV's New York office.

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised $6.2 billion to invest in high-growth companies offering a range of innovative solutions in three sectors: enterprise technology and services, financial services, and payments and transaction processing. FTV's experienced team leverages its domain expertise and proven track record in each of these sectors to help motivated management teams accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a group of the world's leading enterprises and executives who have helped FTV portfolio companies for two decades. Founded in 1998, FTV Capital has invested in over 130 portfolio companies, including Docupace, EBANX, Lean Solutions Group, LoanPro, LogicSource, Luma Health, ReliaQuest, Sysnet and Vagaro, and successfully exited/partially exited companies including Enfusion ENFN, Globant GLOB, InvestCloud (recapitalized), MedSynergies (acquired by Optum), RapidRatings (recapitalized), Strata Fund Solutions (acquired by Alter Domus), VPay (acquired by Optum) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). FTV has offices in San Francisco, New York and Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005243/en/