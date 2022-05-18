MVB Financial Corp. Names Lindsay Slader as Director

The Board of Directors of MVB Financial Corp. ("MVB" or "MVB Financial") MVBF has announced the appointment of Lindsay Slader as a Member of the Board.

"MVB is pleased to have Lindsay join the MVB Board of Directors. As a leader in the gaming industry, she will provide valuable expertise to the Board as we pursue our growth vehicles related to our expanding Fintech business," said David Alvarez, Chairman, MVB Financial Board of Directors.

Slader was approved as a Director by the shareholders of MVB at the annual meeting of shareholders Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to serve for a three-year term.

Slader serves as the Managing Director of Gaming at GeoComply, a cybersecurity and fraud prevention firm delivering geolocation and user authentication technologies. She joined the company in its infancy in 2012 as its first employee in North America and has held various operational roles through the growth of the company's core business in online gaming and sports betting. Beyond gaming, GeoComply provides solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments and cryptocurrency industries and serves an impressive list of global customers including Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Akamai, DraftKings, FanDuel and MGM.

Having worked in the internet gaming and digital services industries for 15 years, Slader is a recognized expert in her field, regularly speaking at industry conferences and as a weekly media contributor to both mainstream business and gaming industry publications. Over the last decade, Slader has provided expert witness testimony on regulatory compliance, geolocation technologies and her gaming industry expertise at several state and federal hearings. Prior to GeoComply, she spent five years specializing in regulatory compliance, gaming technology and business development at gaming compliance testing companies Gaming Laboratories International and Technical Systems Testing.

Slader graduated from the University of British Columbia with a bachelor's degree in political science and international relations. She also holds a post-graduate diploma in Urban Studies from Simon Fraser University and a certificate in European Strategic Policy from Science Po Lille.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker "MVBF." Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank's subsidiaries, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.

