Carter's Appoints Hilary Duff as Chief Mom Officer

The most trusted baby clothing brand taps actress and mom of three Hilary Duff for long-term partnership, including two limited-edition collections

Carter's, Inc. CRI, the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces the appointment of award-winning actress, singer, best-selling author, and mom Hilary Duff as the first-ever Chief Mom Officer for the Carter's brand. As part of a long-term partnership, Duff will add a new title to her already impressive resume and work directly with Carter's as a parent consultant and creative director, designing two limited-time-only collections and serving as a reliable resource for parents. Duff will also curate must-have shopping guides with tips and tricks for moms and share relatable parenting content.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006218/en/

Carter's First-Ever Chief Mom Officer, Hilary Duff (Photo: Business Wire)

This partnership is a first-of-its-kind for Carter's, tapping a well-known mom in the parenting community for an official role with the brand to consult on design and creative.

"At Carter's, we understand what it means to be a parent, better than any other brand, and nobody embodies this spirit more than Hilary Duff. Not only is Hilary talented but she's also incredibly relatable, as a mom of three who openly shares her parenting journey with her community," said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Carter's. "The appointment of Hilary as Carter's Chief Mom Officer was a no-brainer - there's no one I'd rather share the 'CMO' title with - and we warmly welcome her to the Carter's family. We know Hilary will bring long-lasting value to Carter's and our customers as she makes her mark on the brand."

Channeling her parenting expertise and chic sense of style, Duff has put her personal stamp on Carter's exclusive collections of stylish apparel and accessories for babies, with a few surprises for mom too.

"While every mom is a Chief Mom Officer in their own way, I'm honored that Carter's chose me to represent their brand and be the ultimate champion for moms everywhere," said Hilary Duff. "I was inspired by Carter's mission and their commitment to inspire parents and future generations. Motherhood is not easy but it's incredibly rewarding and through my partnership with Carter's, I hope to be a source of light and inspiration for others as we navigate our individual parenting journeys."

The first Hilary Duff x Carter's collection will be available beginning early fall 2022 on www.carters.com and in Carter's stores, with a second collection to follow in early 2023. Stay tuned for more information and fun surprises from Hilary Duff and Carter's by following @Carters and @HilaryDuff on Instagram and TikTok.

About Carter's, Inc.

Carter's, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter's, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006218/en/