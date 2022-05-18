ECS Wins US Marine Corps M-SHARP Recompete

Company to expand functionality of the Marine Corps' training information management system

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a three-year, $19 million contract to support the Marine Sierra Hotel Aviation Readiness Program (M-SHARP). As the prime incumbent on the firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract, ECS will expand on their existing work, building new and enhanced functionality for M-SHARP.

Managed by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Training and Education Command (TECOM) Aviation Standards Branch (ASB), M-SHARP is a web-based training management program that enables units to conduct flight operations and maintain combat readiness through real-time forecasting, scheduling, execution, and reporting. ECS will provide operational agile software engineering, maintenance and sustainment, routine updates, enhancements, user support and training, help desk support, accreditation and information assurance, as well as cloud hosting maintenance and sustainment.

Previously, ECS delivered a new training and readiness (T&R) module which streamlined the publication of T&R manuals internal to M-SHARP, improved the training and development of aircrew, and enabled readiness reporting for crews on all types, models, and series (T/M/S) of aircraft. Additionally, ECS oversaw the system's migration to an approved USMC cloud environment, improving application performance and providing redundant, failover capabilities. Going forward, ECS will continue to support all Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) units with field service representative (FSR) end support and training, while delivering an integrated ticketing system, enhanced logging and reporting, and customized flight schedule capabilities.

"We're thrilled to continue our support of M-SHARP, leveraging Scaled Agile Frameworks (SAFe) to continuously deliver new capabilities to the MAWs on time and on budget," said Luis "CC" Colon-Castro, ECS vice president of mission systems. "Our mission helps support critical Marine Corps Aviation initiatives as the organization looks to meet the goals laid out by Force Design 2030."

"Force Design 2030 is reimagining the way Marines operate, and as these strategy changes take effect, modernized training management solutions will be critical to achieving mission readiness," said John Heneghan, president of ECS. "ECS is honored to work on M-SHARP as we continue to provide cutting-edge IT solutions which help our Nation's warfighters be mission ready."

About ECS

ECS, ASGN's federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated ASGN is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

