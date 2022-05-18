Options Appoint Una McLornan to VP, Account Management

Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the appointment of Una McLornan as VP, Account Management, Colocation Operations.

Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the appointment of Una McLornan as VP, Account Management, Colocation Operations.

Una joined Options through the graduate programme in 2015 from NYSE Technologies, where she served as an Enterprise Software Support Engineer for two years.

While at Options, Una has worked as Technical Account Manager, managing some of Options' most significant multi-regional client projects for many of the biggest colocation clients in the sector. Since 2017, she has been the European lead of Colocation Operations utilising her industry expertise to lead projects in client connectivity, new turnups, migrations and hot cutovers for market data and order entry.

Since April 2021, Una has managed Options' Global Colocation Operations Team and has been key to the successful integration of Fixnetix and Activ client base.

Commenting on the appointment, Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, "I have worked alongside Una since 2015 and have been consistently impressed as she has continued to hone her skillset. She is attentive to clients, highly proficient with Options tools and platforms, and an integral part of our global team. We are pleased to appoint her to VP, Account Management."

Una added, "I am thrilled to be appointed VP of Account Management for Colocation Operations. I am thankful for the calibre of mentorship I have received throughout my career from the Options leadership team. My progression at Options has been an exciting journey so far; I can't wait to see what comes next."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of announcements for Options, including Hosting Capabilities in Euronext Aruba IT3 Bergamo, Achieve VMware Cloud Verified Status in LHC, and the appointments of Shaun Jackson to Chief Commercial Officer and Marie-Louise Quigg to VP, Account Management.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options have been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across its active funds.

