Worldwide Digital Biomarkers Industry to 2028 - Early Detection of Neurological Disorders Using Digital Biomarkers Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global digital biomarkers market report highlights that the market was valued at $1,808.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $16,174.0 million by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.06% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Conventional chronic disease diagnostics are very subjective and based on a series of visits. As a result, drug development decisions are based on limited, subjective evidence, resulting in large-scale Phase 3 trials of medications that were unsuccessful. Digital biomarkers can predict the efficacy of a drug more swiftly than a conventional clinical endpoint, thereby accelerating product development in the case of certain therapeutic areas. Moreover, the advancements in digital biomarker technology such as voice-based digital biomarkers, mHealth applications, and the adoption of smart wearable devices are gaining popularity among people.

Furthermore, with the rise in prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases, technological adoption will also increase. As a result, disease diagnosis will become more prevalent, and the global market for digital biomarkers will expand. Governments invest a significant amount of money in healthcare insurance so that the overall healthcare costs can be reduced, and the quality of life and affordability of the treatment can be enhanced.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Digital Biomarkers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a debilitating impact on the global healthcare ecosystem. Hospitals and clinics faced several challenges, such as lack of resources, high patient influx, and risk of infection among care providers. The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period 2022-2028. The increasing innovations and product designs in the global market and the growing use in emerging economies are the driving factors for the market's growth.

System Components - Data Collection Tools (Wearable Devices, Implantables, and Mobile Applications) and Data Integration Software

Type - Clinical Trials and Clinical Settings

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sleep and Movement Disorders, Cardiovascular, Psychiatric Disorders (Mood and Behavior), Chronic Pain, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, and Others

End User - Biopharmaceutical Companies, Providers, and Payers

North America - U.S. and Canada

Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico and Rest-of-Latin America

Rest-of-the-World - Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, South Africa and Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Popularity of Digital Biomarkers in Drug Development

Rising Employment of Vocal Digital Biomarkers

Rising Use of Wearable Devices and Increasing Smartphone Penetration

Regulatory Flexibility toward Digital Health Solutions

Failure of Drugs for Neurodegenerative Disorders

Market Challenges

Need for Standardized and Interoperable Solutions

Inaccuracy in Data Measurements

Lack of Integration and Interoperability between Medical Records and User Generated Data

Lack of Use Cases of the Return on Investment (ROI) Analysis

Market Opportunities

Digital Biomarkers: The Future of Precision Medicine

Early Detection of Neurological Disorders Using Digital Biomarkers

Increasing Awareness for General Health Management

Upsurge in Demand of Metabolic, Cardiovascular, and Gastrointestinal Healthcare

Penetration of Digital Biomarkers in Female, Maternal, Pre- and Neo-Natal Care

Rise in Usage of Digital Biomarkers to Assess Pulmonary Health

