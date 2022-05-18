Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) Market Report 2022: Focus on Cell Efficiency, Process Optimization, Ambient Temperature, Solar Tracking - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market, By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility), By Application (Cell Efficiency, Process Optimization, Ambient Temperature, Solar Tracking), By Material, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cadmium telluride solar panel market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period with market growth attributed to the growing usage of cadmium telluride based solar panels in various end use applications such as automotive industries, residential complexes, etc., and increasing demand for renewable energy on account of the rapid depletion of natural resources.
Rising environmental awareness and increasing need for energy are fueling the growth of the cadmium telluride solar panel market. Cadmium telluride solar panels are photovoltaic devices with a thin layer of CdTe film, which helps produce electricity from sunlight. Cadmium telluride solar panels are less expensive to produce, and they can surpass silicon in terms of cost per kilowatt of installed capacity.
Moreover, the rising adoption of CdTe in electro-optic modulators owing to their high electro-optic coefficient and advancing technology in solar panels are driving the growth of the global cadmium telluride solar panel market. Growing awareness among consumers coupled with increased financial investments from government bodies and private investment are further contributing to the growth of the global cadmium telluride solar panel market.
The rising global population is creating a need for more energy sources with a low carbon footprint, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the global cadmium telluride solar panel market in the coming years.
However, stringent government regulations related to the negative impact of cadmium on the environment and lower productivity of the CdTe solar cells compared to other alternatives might hinder the growth of the global cadmium telluride solar panel market during the forecast period.
The residential segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global cadmium telluride solar panel market because of growing construction activities to accommodate the needs of the expanding urban population. Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into cell efficiency, process optimization, ambient temperature, and solar tracking.
The cell efficiency segment is expected to dominate the global cadmium telluride solar panel market owing to the higher efficiency and affordability of solar panels.
Major players operating in the global cadmium telluride solar panel market are First Solar, Toledo Solar, Calyxo GmbH, Advanced Solar Power, Antec Solar GmbH, Dmsolar LLC, Nexcis, Reel Solar, Lucintech Inc..
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Brand Awareness
5.2. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier
5.3. Satisfaction Level
5.4. Major Challenges Faced
6. Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility)
6.2.2. By Application (Cell Efficiency, Process Optimization, Ambient Temperature, Solar Tracking)
6.2.3. By Material (Cadmium, Telluride)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.3. Market Map
7. North America Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. North America: Country Analysis
7.3.1. United States Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.1.1.1. By Value
7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.1.2.1. By End Use
7.3.1.2.2. By Application
7.3.1.2.3. By Material
7.3.1.3. Major Regulator Policies Supporting Solar Power in the Country
7.3.2. Canada Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
7.3.3. Mexico Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
8.3.2. India Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
8.3.3. Japan Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
8.3.4. South Korea Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
8.3.5. Australia Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
8.3.6. Singapore Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
8.3.7. Malaysia Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
9. Europe Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Germany Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
9.3.2. United Kingdom Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
9.3.3. France Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
9.3.4. Italy Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
9.3.5. Spain Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
9.3.6. Poland Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
9.3.7. Denmark Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
10. South America Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
10.3.4. Peru Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
10.3.5. Chile Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis
11.3.1. Saudi Arabia Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
11.3.2. South Africa Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
11.3.4. Iraq Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
11.3.5. Turkey Cadmium Telluride Solar Panel Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Company Profiles
14.1. First Solar
14.2. Toledo Solar
14.3. Calyxo GmbH
14.4. Advanced Solar Power
14.5. Antec Solar GmbH
14.6. Dmsolar LLC
14.7. Nexcis
14.8. Reel Solar
14.9. Lucintech Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
