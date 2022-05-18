Bright Power Partners with NYC Accelerator and District of Columbia Affordable Housing Retrofit Accelerator

Provides Products and Services to Help Building Owners Become Energy Efficient

Bright Power, Inc. today announced they have partnered with the NYC Accelerator Service Provider Program and the District of Columbia's Affordable Housing Retrofit Accelerator. Both initiatives are designed to help building owners find an affordable path to energy efficiency.

NYC Accelerator

Buildings account for 68% of NYC's carbon emissions, so in order to help decarbonize New York City, the NYC Accelerator is connecting building owners with service providers, such as Bright Power, that provide energy upgrades to provide a clear path on reducing energy and water use.

Local Laws – such as Local Law 84 requiring annual benchmarking, Local Law 87 requiring energy audits, and Local Law 97 which institutes carbon emissions limits – are forcing building owners to consider energy upgrades, but many of these buildings don't know where to start. Bright Power provides these buildings with a holistic and comprehensive approach to energy reduction, decarbonization and complying with local laws.

As a NYC Accelerator service provider, Bright Power will offer all of its integrated services to these building owners based on their specific needs. Services include, but are not limited to:

Ongoing Energy Management including: Energy and Water Audits Benchmarking & Portfolio Performance Analytics by EnergyScoreCards Energy Law Compliance Energy Procurement Real-time Energy Management Services with MoBIUS® Commissioning and Retro-commissioning

Turnkey Design-Build Project Implementation & Construction Management including: Incentive Procurement & Program Management Net-Zero & Passive House Design Onsite Solar Generation (Solar PV & Battery Storage) New York City Energy Conservation Code (NYCECC) Consulting Energy Modeling Construction Oversight



"We are very proud to be a NYC Accelerator Service Provider participant as our missions very closely align - to increase the performance and value of buildings and eliminate negative impacts on the planet," said Jeff Perlman, CEO, Bright Power. "Bright Power eliminated 236.2 million pounds of carbon emissions through all of its service lines in 2021 and we look forward to helping more buildings become energy efficient in 2022 and beyond."

NYC Accelerator is a program of the NYC Mayor's Office of Climate and Environmental Justice designed to mobilize real estate stakeholders on a pathway to decarbonization, achieve the Climate Mobilization Act's requirements, and meet the City's climate goals while building healthier, safer communities. Buildings that want to support the effort to decarbonize NYC, cut energy-related costs, and build a healthier city, can rely on NYC Accelerator to connect them with service providers that will recommend and provide the best solutions based on their needs.

District of Columbia Affordable Housing Retrofit Accelerator

The District of Columbia's Affordable Housing Retrofit Accelerator, managed in partnership by the DC Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU), the District Department of Energy & Environment (DOEE), and the DC Green Bank, is designed to help affordable housing prepare for the DC Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) requirements - to help the District reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption by 50% by 2032. The BEPS require most DC properties over 50,000 sq ft to achieve a specified ENERGY STAR Score for their property or face significant penalties. Through this Accelerator, qualifying affordable housing properties will be offered ASHRAE Level 2 energy audits at no cost to the property owner or residents.

To start, Bright Power will be performing no-cost energy audits for six large DC multifamily affordable housing properties. These energy audits will help the properties understand the existing conditions of their building, identify the best opportunities for energy savings, and prepare for compliance with the DC BEPS.

"The Affordable Housing Retrofit Accelerator is going to play a crucial role in preserving affordable housing, reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, and helping owners of affordable housing meet the BEPS," said Ted Trabue, managing director of the DCSEU. "Working with firms like Bright Power, we can help owners and property managers make informed decisions on energy efficiency upgrades that benefit them and their residents for years to come."

About Bright Power

Bright Power -- the premier provider of energy and water management services and trusted advisor for real estate owners, investors, and operators -- brings seventeen years of experience in renewable energy, energy efficiency, project management, and energy analysis to the industry. Bright Power provides strategic energy and water solutions to building owners and operators across the nation, specializing in multifamily apartment buildings. Bright Power has worked with almost 2 million units that cover over 2 billion square feet. For more information, please visit www.brightpower.com.

