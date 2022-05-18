Brainvest Wealth Management Expands Miami Team with COO & Senior Investment Specialist

Former JP Morgan Investment Specialist & former VP at Sunstate Bank join firm to continue growth of platform

Brainvest Wealth Management (Brainvest) hires two key personnel as its Miami office grows to add to its operational and investment expertise. Elenice Dobrikow joins as the firm's new chief operating officer and Nick Baron joins the firm as a senior investment specialist.

Most recently a VP at Sunstate Bank, Dobrikow brings 30 years of industry experience and large-scale operational expertise to Brainvest. She will play an integral role in helping Brainvest onboard new advisors to its wealth management platform and strategic partnership model.

"As we continue to grow stateside, we're excited to have Elenice join Brainvest to provide a foundation for our team and advisors," said Rodrigo Faro, CEO of Brainvest Miami. "She will bring the building blocks together for us as we build out our platform for advisors who want to work with us and in turn continue to elevate our client service."

Baron joins Brainvest from JP Morgan Private Bank with eight years of investment experience. Having spent the last year at JP Morgan, his background working with ultra-high net worth investors aligns with the needs for the firm working in manager selection. He will continue to build on the existing portfolio strategy and work with domestic clients.

"We see Nick growing with the company and being instrumental in keeping our investment team sharp for clients looking to build their portfolios," said Faro. "His knowledge of manager selection, private alternatives and portfolio management in the U.S. is a huge asset for us."

About Brainvest Wealth Management

Brainvest, founded in 2003, is a full-service multi-family office and investment firm managing $3 billion USD in assets for families and entrepreneurs. Brainvest has a presence in the U.S., Switzerland and Brazil, serving both international and U.S. clients.

Brainvest provides global and independent solutions in areas including Investment Management (liquid and private assets), Succession Planning, Estate/Financial Planning, Consolidation Systems, Risk Management, and Tax and Offshore Entity Management. In addition, to meet our clients' needs. Brainvest also provides concierge and family governance solutions to ensure a complete bespoke solution.

Through its ACM (Alternative Capital Management) division, Brainvest has invested significantly in private assets for over 12 years, managing over $1.5 billion USD in real estate, private credit and PE and VC investments. Brainvest has a dedicated private asset team on three continents to originate, structuring, manage and oversee with governance all investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005303/en/