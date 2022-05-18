Brainvest Wealth Management Expands Miami Team with COO & Senior Investment Specialist

Former JP Morgan Investment Specialist & former VP at Sunstate Bank join firm to continue growth of platform
Brainvest Wealth Management (Brainvest) hires two key personnel as its Miami office grows to add to its operational and investment expertise. Elenice Dobrikow joins as the firm's new chief operating officer and Nick Baron joins the firm as a senior investment specialist.
Most recently a VP at Sunstate Bank, Dobrikow brings 30 years of industry experience and large-scale operational expertise to Brainvest. She will play an integral role in helping Brainvest onboard new advisors to its wealth management platform and strategic partnership model.
"As we continue to grow stateside, we're excited to have Elenice join Brainvest to provide a foundation for our team and advisors," said Rodrigo Faro, CEO of Brainvest Miami. "She will bring the building blocks together for us as we build out our platform for advisors who want to work with us and in turn continue to elevate our client service."
Baron joins Brainvest from JP Morgan Private Bank with eight years of investment experience. Having spent the last year at JP Morgan, his background working with ultra-high net worth investors aligns with the needs for the firm working in manager selection. He will continue to build on the existing portfolio strategy and work with domestic clients.
"We see Nick growing with the company and being instrumental in keeping our investment team sharp for clients looking to build their portfolios," said Faro. "His knowledge of manager selection, private alternatives and portfolio management in the U.S. is a huge asset for us."
About Brainvest Wealth Management
Brainvest, founded in 2003, is a full-service multi-family office and investment firm managing $3 billion USD in assets for families and entrepreneurs. Brainvest has a presence in the U.S., Switzerland and Brazil, serving both international and U.S. clients.
Brainvest provides global and independent solutions in areas including Investment Management (liquid and private assets), Succession Planning, Estate/Financial Planning, Consolidation Systems, Risk Management, and Tax and Offshore Entity Management. In addition, to meet our clients' needs. Brainvest also provides concierge and family governance solutions to ensure a complete bespoke solution.
Through its ACM (Alternative Capital Management) division, Brainvest has invested significantly in private assets for over 12 years, managing over $1.5 billion USD in real estate, private credit and PE and VC investments. Brainvest has a dedicated private asset team on three continents to originate, structuring, manage and oversee with governance all investments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005303/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.