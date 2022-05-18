Jobot is named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2022 for The Second Year in a Row

Jobot Receives Double Honor Named as a Winner in the Business on the Rise Category
Jobot has been named a Best Workplace by Inc. magazine for the 2nd year in a row. Inc. also recognized Jobot for its rapid growth and commitment to a positive work culture for companies founded in the last 4 years. This honor comes as the company hits record growth; growing to over 500 Jobot family members within just 4 years of the company's inception. In October of 2018, Jobot launched with just a few employees and began building a recruiting firm based on kindness and respect, powered by their proprietary AI software, Jax™. Today, Jobot continues to disrupt the recruiting and staffing world with their unique blend of a positive culture and cutting edge technology.
Jobot Celebrates Putting Thousands in New Jobs in 2022 at the Porsche Experience Center (Photo: Business Wire)
"We believe in doing the right thing. That includes putting people over profit. Everyone at Jobot has a voice and, hopefully, a good time," says Heidi Golledge, Founder and CEO of Jobot.
"It is an honor to be named once again by Inc. magazine. Being part of the Jobot family means we continue to bring our best in every facet of life — whether that means during a Free Friday with the kids or helping a client build a world class team," says Golledge.
What Makes Jobot an Inc. Top Workplace?
- A hybrid workplace where employees can opt for a fully remote or an in-person office experience at their waterfront headquarters, the Jobot House, in Newport Beach, California.
- Jobot Free Fridays provide Jobot family members every other Friday off to spend with their family and friends.
- The kind and caring culture of Jobot puts its Jobot family members first. Whether it is a trip to Costa Rica, giving back to the local community or an exclusive experience with Porsche, Jobot spares no expense when creating fun and enriching ways to reward Jobot members.
- The benefits are fully inclusive providing everyone at Jobot, their partner and families the most robust benefits package possible that helps with everything from fertility and braces to college 529 matching.
"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.
Jobot services thousands of client companies in the United States helping match job seekers and companies in industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, construction, and engineering. Jax 3.0, Jobot's proprietary recruiting platform, combines AI and experienced recruiters giving candidates the power to have an Instant Interview via chat in real-time as they apply. Jax 3.0 saves candidates and recruiters time in the process and results in filling more good jobs for clients.
"Being the Best Workplace comes down to hiring the right people. The Jobot family owes its success to each Jobot family member who makes this place so special and unique," says Golledge.
To learn more or apply to work at Jobot connect with us here: https://jobot.com/about
Follow Jobot on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jobot/
About Jobot
Jobot blends its proprietary AI technology, Jax™, and experienced recruiters, Jobot Pros, to create the first-of-its-kind job matching engine. This unique blend of technology and recruiting expertise makes recruiting top talent and building a positive work culture within reach.
For more about Jobot, visit www.Jobot.com
