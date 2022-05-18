Global DNA Nanotechnology Market Research Report 2022: Analysis, Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global DNA Nanotechnology Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global DNA nanotechnology market is projected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027 with market growth attributed to the rising advancements in nanotechnology and its growing number of applications in the healthcare sector.
A surge in demand for the effective and efficient drug delivery system in pharmaceutical companies and heavy investments from market players in nano particles are driving the demand for the future growth of the global DNA nanotechnology market. Nanotechnology is the branch of science and engineering that deals with designing, producing, and utilizing structures through manipulating atoms and molecules at nanoscale.
Nanotechnology finds application in multiple domains of science such as organic chemistry, semiconductor physics, molecular biology, nanomedicine, nanoelectronics, etc. DNA nanotechnology can perform computation in a biocompatible format to synthesize smart drugs for targeted drug delivery.
Hence, the technology is rapidly adopted by the pharmaceutical industry players, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global DNA nanotechnology market. Increasing investments from the government and private sector in the healthcare sector to support advancements in therapeutics, pharmaceutical products, medical devices, etc., are expected to drive the growth of the global DNA nanotechnology market.
Furthermore, increasing incidences of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular problems, diabetes, genetic diseases, cancer, etc., are substantiating the growth of the global DNA nanotechnology market.
The global DNA nanotechnology market segmentation is based on type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape.
Based on application, the market is further divided into targeted drug delivery, smart pills, nanolithography, and others. Targeted drug delivery segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global DNA nanotechnology market in the coming years owing to factors such as rising demand for efficient and targeted drug delivery and growing instances of cancer across the world.
However, smart pills are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global DNA nanotechnology market owing to their rising usage for personalized medicine and nanomedicine.
Major players operating in the global DNA nanotechnology market are NuProbe USA Inc., tilibit nanosystems GmbH, GATTAquant GmbH, Genisphere LLC, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis International AG, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global DNA Nanotechnology Market
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Contributing to Switch Over to DNA Nanotechnology
5.2. Barriers to Adoption of DNA Nanotechnology
5.3. Brand Awareness
6. Global DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Structural DNA Nanotechnology v/s Dynamic DNA Nanotechnology)
6.2.1.1. Structural DNA Nanotechnology (Extended Lattices, Discrete Structures, Templated Assembly)
6.2.1.2. Dynamic DNA Nanotechnology (Nanomechanical Devices v/s Strand Displacement Cascades)
6.2.2. By Application (Targeted Drug Delivery, Smart Pills, Nanolithography, Others)
6.2.3. By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Others)
6.2.4. By Company (2021)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Map
7. North America DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. North America: Country Analysis
7.3.1. United States DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
7.3.2. Mexico DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
7.3.3. Canada DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
8. Europe DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9.3.1. China DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
9.3.2. India DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
9.3.3. South Korea DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
9.3.4. Japan DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
9.3.5. Australia DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
10. South America DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Middle east and Africa: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
11.3.4. Egypt DNA Nanotechnology Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. NuProbe USA Inc.
14.2. tilibit nanosystems GmbH
14.3. GATTAquant GmbH
14.4. Genisphere LLC
14.5. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
14.6. Novartis International AG
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqys5g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005720/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
