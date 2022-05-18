Investment in Product Development and Increased Hiring Reinforces HYAS Infosec's Mission to Shake Up the Cybersecurity Industry

Adds technical advisor to team; announces enhanced integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Leading cybersecurity technology firm HYAS Infosec, which provides proactive solutions that keep businesses moving full forward in our ever-changing world, announced today several company investments aimed at strengthening its ongoing effort to reshape the industry by providing proactive solutions that prevent cyber attacks.

Simon Hunt has joined the HYAS Board of Advisors as a technical advisor. Hunt is currently chief product officer at SecurityScorecard, and he previously served as EVP, cybersecurity product innovation at Mastercard, and as CTO at Intel Corp, leading innovation in the McAfee cybersecurity product line.

In his new role, Hunt will be responsible for the HYAS external advisory board. This board will endeavor to solve cybersecurity problems that enterprises face daily. It will include industry leaders as well as practitioners, bringing together some of the best minds in the field.

"The cybersecurity industry needs a refresh, and HYAS is on the planet to change the game. We are driving new approaches to cybersecurity through business visibility and are confident that Simon's background and expertise will continue to drive these initiatives forward," said David Ratner, CEO of HYAS. "Simon has a long history of innovating and being at the forefront of change, which makes him a perfect fit to lead our advisory board."

"I am thrilled to support the HYAS team, as they are taking a unique approach to cybersecurity that is industry-changing," said Hunt. "I am looking forward to helping them realize innovative proactive cybersecurity solutions that help businesses move beyond the same stale processes we all know are outdated."

In addition to adding Hunt as a technical advisor, HYAS has doubled its workforce over the last year and is increasing its investment in R&D to make the world a safer place through cutting-edge products that provide businesses with real-time visibility in order to build resiliency against cyber attacks.

A major benefit of HYAS technology is that it's simple to layer into the tools and technologies in an existing ecosystem. For instance, enterprises that already use Microsoft Defender for Endpoint can seamlessly integrate HYAS Protect into their security stack without deploying additional agents. This enhanced solution deploys quickly across an entire network, usually in under 30 minutes, and requires very little day-to-day management — though it can provide extensive analytical data if needed.

"I have a small team. When you have to keep adding these tools and each one of them has a management component, it means I have to be very, very careful that they don't take up so much of my time that I'm avoiding everything else," said HYAS Protect customer James Oryszczyn, director security and network services at Quarles & Brady LLP. "HYAS Protect through Microsoft Defender was not that way. From implementation on, it's been easy to manage."

Once in place, HYAS Protect which enforces security and blocks command and control (C2) communication used by malware, ransomware, phishing, and supply chain attacks, analyzes Defender for Endpoint sensor data to detect communication with malicious URLs/domains and allows those domains to be blocked.

For more information, visit www.hyas.com.

