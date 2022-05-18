7th Annual Government Contract Pricing Summit Gathers Federal Agency, Industry Leaders to Focus On "Cultivating Agile Solutions"

Event features contracting leaders from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, DoD, DARPA, NAVWAR, JAIC, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Space Force

Top contracting and pricing leaders from federal agencies and government industry will gather in San Diego, California, June 14 to 16, at the 7th Annual Government Contract Pricing Summit to collaborate around this year's theme of "Cultivating Agile Solutions." The event will be held in person 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Pacific time) daily at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, with a virtual option available for those unable to attend on-site. The 2022 GCP Summit is a unique opportunity for federal contract pricing professionals from the public and private sectors to meet, grow professionally and collaborate on solutions for more efficient acquisitions.

The 2022 GCP Summit schedule includes plenary sessions with keynote speakers, breakout sessions with training sessions and interactive workshops, networking receptions including a final night gala, and exhibitors presenting innovative technology showcases.

The Keynote Speaker schedule includes:

June 14: Joy White — Executive Director of Space Systems Command, Head of Contractor Activity, U.S. Space Force

June 15: Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt — Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, U.S. Air Force

June 16: David Cade — Vice President, Corporate Contracts, The Boeing Company John Tenaglia — Principal Director, Defense Pricing and Contracting within the OSD, U.S. Department of Defense



Here are the Plenary Session Speakers who are featured:

Megan Dake — Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement, U.S. Army

— Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement, U.S. Army Nancy Gunderson — Director of Contracts, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

— Director of Contracts, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Stuart Hazlett — President, Stu Hazlett Solutions LLC

— President, Stu Hazlett Solutions LLC Karla Jackson — Deputy Chief Acquisition Officer and Assistant Administrator for Procurement, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

— Deputy Chief Acquisition Officer and Assistant Administrator for Procurement, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Natalie Riedel — Director of Contracting, Space Systems Command, U.S. Space Force

— Director of Contracting, Space Systems Command, U.S. Space Force Michael Weaver — Director of Corporate Strategy, ProPricer

— Director of Corporate Strategy, ProPricer Dr. Michael Wooten — Ed.D., Vice President, Strategic Direction, National Industries for the Blind

Breakout sessions will be led by recognized federal agency and industry pricing and contracting leaders, including executives from:

Baker Tilly

CohnReznik

Defense Acquisition University

Deltek

DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrup Grumman

Peraton

U.S. Navy

And more

The 2022 GCP Summit is hosted by trusted government proposal software and services leader ProPricer. The company works with thousands of government contractors and agencies world-wide to develop, analyze, submit, and negotiate cost and pricing data to achieve enhanced business and mission success.

"Our team is excited and grateful for the opportunity to hold the GCP Summit again this year, as it's the only conference that is specially designed to support government contract pricing professionals — both from the public and private sectors," said Joseph Shurance, CEO of ProPricer. "We look forward to creating a collaborative experience in which executives can learn, grow and connect with experts and peers across the government contracting spectrum. We are all working toward one goal — and that's helping government achieve ultimate mission success to benefit our nation and the future for all of us."

Sponsors of the 2022 GCP include Deltek, Unison and Baker Tilly.

ProPricer also hosts the annual Future of Pricing and Procurement Awards, which celebrate innovation in the pricing industry by honoring "Up and Comers" and Leaders in Pricing. Every year, 10 honorees will be selected by a niche team of professionals who are well versed in industry practices. Nominations open June 1 at bit.ly/PricingAwards.

About GCP Summit

The Government Contract Pricing Summit was established in 2015 to provide a forum for learning, thought leadership and innovation for contracting and pricing professionals in both the public and private sectors. It is the only conference in the world specifically designed to support the unique needs of government contractors and federal agencies in advancing the business of government. Annual events have drawn more than 2,000 professionals together for collaboration and networking. Learn more and register for the 2022 GCP Summit at www.GCPSummit.com. Follow us on social media at #GCPSummit.

About ProPricer

ProPricer delivers unparalleled cost proposal solutions for government contractors and federal agencies. With over 35 years in the proposal pricing business, the ProPricer team thrives on turning our customers' needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all current and future customers. ProPricer Government Proposal Software helps develop, analyze, submit, and negotiate cost and pricing data. ProPricer is developed by Executive Business Services Inc., a veteran-owned small business. Learn more at ProPricer.com.

