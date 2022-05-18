Zyxel Twice Recognized for Best Partner Involvement at the ASCII MSP Success Summits

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced it was recognized with the Best Partner Involvement award at the 2022 ASCII MSP Success Summits in Chicago, Ill, and Kansas City, MO. The winners at each Summit are selected based on the votes by the MSPs in attendance. At the end of the year, the winner of the ASCII Cup is determined by tabulating the results of all nine events.

"We're very proud of the fact that we have been recognized twice for the best partner involvement at the recent ASCII Summits because it validates the strength of our relationships with the service provider community," explained Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. "MSPs value partnerships with vendors that not only deliver best-in-class products and solutions, but also provide the programs and support that enable them to grow their businesses and increase their revenues. Our comprehensive portfolio of Nebula cloud-managed wired, wireless and networking security solutions combined with our Zyxel Authorized Partner Program (ZAP), provide our channel partners with unprecedented opportunity to boost profitability and success."

The ASCII MSP Success Summits bring together nearly 1,500 IT solution providers, dozens of technology vendors, and key industry leaders in a two-day format that incorporates extensive peer networking, education, and training. With events in nine markets across North America, the series focuses on areas that help MSPs advance and move their businesses forward, through the power of community and its offerings.

Zyxel is participating at every ASCII MSP Success Summit this year and MSPs are encouraged to register using the code "ZYXEL" to receive complementary tickets ($1,895 value). For more information and to register for upcoming ASCII '22 MSP Success Summits, visit https://asciievents.com/.

About The ASCII Group, Inc:

The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers. The Group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national and international reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of leading and major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit www.ascii.com.

About Zyxel:

Since their first day in business over 30 years ago, Zyxel has kept business and home users online with a focus on innovation and customer-centric service. In 1989, this was accomplished with analog modems. Today, the company combines the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud to deliver rapid, reliable, and secure networking solutions for business and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

- 150 markets served

- 1,000,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions

- 100 million devices creating global connections

We're building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace—powering people at work, play, and life.

