Chad Holsclaw Joins Alliant Insurance Services' Employee Benefits Group

Holsclaw has diversified background spanning HR consulting, benefits technology solutions, and plan design

Chad Holsclaw has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. In this position, Holsclaw will deliver high-value, analytics-backed benefits solutions that enhance organizational efficiencies and strengthen financial performance. Holsclaw is based in Little Rock, Arkansas and will also work out of the Dallas, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee Alliant office locations.

"The ability to deliver sound, analytics-driven benefits solutions is essential to meeting the changing needs of clients across a breadth of markets," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "Chad's hands-on experience with leading-edge employee benefits, combined with his long track record of success as a consultant, enables him to provide an enhanced level of service and results for his clients and partners."

Holsclaw joins Alliant with a highly diversified benefits background that spans a breadth of disciplines, including benefit plan designs and strategic planning, benefits technology solutions, employee engagement, enrollment solutions, and business development. Prior to joining Alliant, Holsclaw co-founded a specialty brokerage firm that was an industry leader in ancillary benefit solutions with a strong emphasis on employee engagement and enrollment services. Holsclaw also co-founded a benefits technology firm deploying technology-based solutions that streamline benefits enrollments, billing, and compliance.

Holsclaw also has targeted expertise designing and deploying employee benefits and HR solutions within the education sector. He can be reached at (501) 707-7093 or Chad.Holsclaw@alliant.com.

