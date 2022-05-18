CoreStack and Ingram Micro Cloud Come Together to Deliver Next-Gen FinOps and Cloud Governance

CoreStack's Cloud Governance, Optimization and Compliance Solutions Now Available on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and CloudBlue Connect™ Via Flexible, Subscription-based Licensing

CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, and Ingram Micro Cloud, operator of one of the world's largest cloud marketplaces for the channel, today announced the global availability of the CoreStack portfolio of cloud governance solutions for Ingram Micro Cloud's network of independent software vendors (ISV), value added resellers (VAR) and managed service providers (MSP) via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. The CoreStack solutions include CloudOps for cloud management and acceleration, FinOps for cloud cost management (FinOps) and SecOps for cloud security posture management. CoreStack is also now available via the CloudBlue Connect program for distribution via CloudBlue customers. Channel partners can leverage CoreStack's comprehensive portfolio to offer industry leading cloud governance to deliver continuous security and compliance, build multi-cloud consistency, and optimize financial operations. Channel partners can enjoy flexible SaaS subscription terms, as well as get go-to-market support to sell CoreStack solutions.

"We are excited to have CoreStack join our cloud solutions portfolio and help simplify and streamline the cloud journey for our channel partners and MSPs, empowering them to govern, optimize and secure their customers' cloud adoption," said Ajay Agarwal, Chief Product and Platform Officer at Ingram Micro Cloud. "CoreStack's participation in CloudBlue Connect further helps our distribution and marketplace customers to offer cloud governance on their terms and bundle CoreStack as part of their digital portfolio of multi-cloud services."

"The importance of our partners and their end customers to be able to manage their entire cloud ecosystem from a single pane of glass has never been higher and CoreStack's suite of tools focused on the management of costs, operations, security posture and acceleration are vital to any ISV, VAR, or MSP seeking to help their customers thrive in a well-architected multi-cloud environment," said Tarik Faouzi. Senior Vice President at CloudBlue. "Working with CloudBlue technology, CoreStack will inevitably catalyze their marketplace and service providers to create novel bundled solutions aimed at offering their end customers new ways to do cloud governance at scale."

The upsurge in the adoption of cloud services in the last two years has opened a plethora of opportunities for MSPs and channel partners to provide compelling cloud-based solutions to customers leveraging best-of-breed technology platforms, while maintaining robust security posture for the business. By offering CoreStack's SaaS-based FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, and well-architected governance capabilities from the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, partners can help customers embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud resources.

"CoreStack is powering up the cloud environments for 300+ enterprise customers as of today, an indicator of the urgency with which businesses have turned to cloud-based services to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Our innovations in proactive auto-remediation, executive dashboards, and FinOps maturity assessments continue to drive value for customers, where over $1 billion in cloud spend capacity is being governed through CoreStack today," said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "The launch of our partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud and CloudBlue reflects our commitment to MSPs and channel partners, which is purpose-built to drive cloud adoption and equip all organizations with proactive cybersecurity."

CoreStack's participation in the CloudBlue Connect program enables Ingram Micro Cloud service providers to:

Easily offer cloud governance, compliance, and optimization capabilities through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to their respective customers, allowing them to scale, without lengthy contracts and negotiation cycles

Procure CoreStack FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions through Ingram Micro Cloud

Offer implementation services to help organizations deploy and adopt the CoreStack's cloud governance solutions

Access CoreStack's on-demand marketing hub, enabling them to quickly learn and market CoreStack's solutions

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a next-gen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 300+ global enterprises govern $1+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Gartner and IDC recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, marketplace operations and partner onboarding across multiple channels. Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue enables companies to create their own ecosystems, as well as connect vendor and go-to-market ecosystems, automating the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the digital supply chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world's largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions. Learn more about CloudBlue at www.cloudblue.com.

