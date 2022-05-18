Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. CYTH ("Cyclo Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a late clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022 in Miami, FL and virtually.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (cyclotherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer's Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer's Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company's website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005705/en/